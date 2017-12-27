Download App
अमर उजाला पोलः संवैधानिक पदों पर आसीन व्यक्ति पर अश्लील टिप्पणी नहीं करनी चाहिए

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 08:17 PM IST
Amar ujala poll: Should not pass funny comments the person who seat in the constitutional posts 

अमर उजाला पोल

कांग्रेस नेता मनीष तिवारी ने हाल ही में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पर निशाना साधते हुए उनका मजाक उड़ाया था। जिसके बाद से  मनीष तिवारी की चारों आलोचना की जा रही है। गौरतलब है कि तिवारी पीएम मोदी पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा था कि पूरी दुनिया में इस समय एक सफेद दाढ़ी वाला बूढ़ा आदमी चिमनियों के जरिये लोगों के घरों में जा रहा है और उनके मोजों में पैसा भर रहा है।
इस दौरान उन्होंने ये भी कहा था कि भारत में एक सफेद दाढ़ी वाला आदमी टीवी के जरिये लोगों के घरों में घुसता है और उनकी जेबों और लॉकर्स से उनके पैसे गायब कर देता है। 

इस पर अमर उजाला डॉट.कॉम ने पोल कराया और पाठकों से सवाल पूछा कि 'क्या संवैधानिक पदों पर आसीन व्यक्ति पर किसी भी प्रकार की अशालीन टिप्पणी की जानी चाहिए?' इस सवाल के जवाब में पाठकों ने बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा लिया। 

कुल 10,168 पाठकों ने पोल में हिस्सा लिया। पोल में सबसे अधिक 76.4 फीसदी यानि 7,768 पाठकों का मानना है कि संवैधानिक पदों पर आसीन व्यक्ति पर इस तरह की टिप्पणी नहीं करना चाहिए। केवल 19.97 फीसदी यानि 2031 पाठकों ने इस सवाल पर सहमति जताई है। वहीं, 3.63 फीसदी यानि 369 पाठकों ने कह नहीं सकते विकल्प को चुना।
