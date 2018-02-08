अपना शहर चुनें

Amar ujala Poll: India should take steps like Operation Cactus in the Maldives crisis case

अमर उजाला पोल: मालदीव मामले में भारत को 'ऑपरेशन कैक्टस' की तरह कोई कदम उठाना चाहिए

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 07:28 PM IST
Amar ujala Poll: India should take steps like Operation Cactus in the Maldives crisis case
अमर उजाला ऑनलाइन पोल
मालदीव में गहराते राजनीतिक संकट के बीच पूर्व राष्ट्रपति नाशीद द्वारा भारत से लगातार मदद मांगने और भारतीय सेना के मूवमेंट की खबरों के बीच चीन बुरी तरह से बौखला रहा है। बुधवार (7 फरवरी) को चीन ने कहा था कि भारत को मामले में किसी भी सूरत में हस्तक्षेप नहीं करना चाहिए। चीनी विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता ने तो यहां तक कहा था कि संबंधित पक्ष किसी तीसरे की मध्यस्थता के बजाय आपस में बातचीत और संपर्क कर मतभेदों को दूर करें।

चीन के सरकारी अखबार ‘ग्लोबल टाइम्स’ ने अपने प्रमुख संपादकीय में इस बाबत भारत को नसीहत देने की कोशिश की थी। अखबार के हवाले से चीन ने कहा था कि मालदीव के आंतरिक मसलों पर भारत को किसी भी सूरत में दखल नहीं देना चाहिए। 

 बता दें कि भारतीय सेनाओं को अलर्ट दे दिया गया है कि वह मालदीव के प्रस्थान के लिए तैयार रहें। अगर सेना को मालदीव जाने के संकेत मिलते हैं तो ऐसा पहली बार नहीं होगा जब भारतीय सेना मालदीव की मदद करेगी। गौरतलब है कि 30 साल पहले भी 1988 में भारतीय सेना ने पड़ोसी देश मालदीव पर आए संकट पर मदद की थी। जिसे इतिहास में ऑपरेशन कैक्टस के नाम से याद किया जाता है। 

इसी विषय पर अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम ने ऑनलाइन पोल में अपने पाठकों से सवाल पूछा था 'क्या भारत को मालदीव मामले में ऑपरेशन कैक्टस की तरह कोई कदम उठाना चाहिए?'

पोल के जवाब में हमें कुल 2,094 वोट मिले। इनमें 81.14 फीसदी (1,699 वोट) पाठकों ने माना कि मालदीव मामले में भारत को ऑपरेशन कैक्टस की तरह कोई कदम उठाना चाहिए, जबकि 18.86 फीसदी (395 वोट) पाठकों ने सवाल के जवाब में असहमति जताते हुए कहा कि भारत को मालदीव मामले में ऑपरेशन कैक्टस की तरह कोई कदम नहीं उठाना चाहिए। 
amar ujala poll online poll maldives crisis operation cactus

