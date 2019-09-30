शहर चुनें

Alliance between Shiv Sena BJP and allies for Maharashtra Assembly elections announced officially

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव: भाजपा, शिवसेना और सहयोगी दलों के बीच हुआ गठबंधन, सीटों का एलान जल्द

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Mon, 30 Sep 2019 08:35 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए शिवसेना, भाजपा और अन्य सहयोगी दलों के बीच गठबंधन की आधिकारिक घोषणा कर दी गई है। किस पार्टी के हिस्से में कितनी सीटें आई हैं इसका एलान भी जल्द किया जाएगा। 
shiv sena bjp alliance maharashtra assembly election 2019
