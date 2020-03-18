शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   All ongoing examinations of CBSE for Classes 10th and 12th, shall be rescheduled after 31st March

कोरोना वायरसः सीबीएसई, जेईई समेत सभी परीक्षाओं को 31 मार्च तक स्थगित करने के आदेश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 18 Mar 2020 10:35 PM IST
सीबीएसई बोर्ड
सीबीएसई बोर्ड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
कोरोना वायरस के मद्देनजर एचआरडी मंत्रालय ने सीबीएसई और सभी शैक्षणिक संस्थानों में चल रही परीक्षाओं को 31 मार्च तक स्थगित करने के आदेश दिए हैं। मंत्रालय ने कहा है कि 31 मार्च के बाद परीक्षाओं की नई तारीख दी जाए।
वहीं मानव संसाधन मंत्रालय की राष्ट्रीय परीक्षा एजेंसी ने भी आईआईटी एवं इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेजों में दाखिले के लिए होने वाली प्रवेश परीक्षा ‘जेईई’ को टाल दी है। 31 मार्च के बाद फिर से स्थिति का आकलन करने के बाद नई तिथि की घोषणा की जाएगी। जानकारी के अनुसार परीक्षाथार्थियों की यात्राओं को देखते हुए इस तरह के निर्णय लिए गए हैं। 
