कोरोना वायरसः सीबीएसई, जेईई समेत सभी परीक्षाओं को 31 मार्च तक स्थगित करने के आदेश

JEE mains examination should be rescheduled&new date will be announced on March 31 after re-assessment of the situation since the examination may require travel by examinees to different towns & the dates may clash with rescheduled CBSE, other board exams: MHRD #Coronavirus https://t.co/DFGT0iM12u— ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.