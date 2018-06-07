शहर चुनें

All NRI marriages to be registered within 48 hours

एनआरआई शादी का 48 घंटे के भीतर कराना होगा रजिस्ट्रेशन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 07 Jun 2018 09:37 AM IST
maneka gandhi
maneka gandhi
केंद्रीय महिला एवं बाल विकास मंत्री मेनका गांधी ने बुधवार को कहा कि भारत में संपन्न होने वाली सभी एनआरआई शादियों को 48 घंटे के भीतर रजिस्ट्रेशन कराना होगा। अभी तक भारत में शादी का रजिस्ट्रेशन कराने की कोई समय सीमा नहीं थी।
हालांकि विधि आयोग ने इस बात की सिफारिश की थी कि 30 दिन के भीतर शादी का रजिस्ट्रेशन होना चाहिए। इसके बाद 5 रुपये प्रतिदिन के हिसाब से जुर्माना लगाने की बात कही गई थी।

गांधी ने कहा कि एनआरआई शादियों को 48 घंटे के भीतर रजिस्टर्ड कराना होगा अन्यथा पासपोर्ट और वीजा नहीं जारी किया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि मंत्रालय इस संबंध में रजिस्ट्रार को आदेश जारी करने की प्रक्रिया में है। इससे एनआरआई शादियों का विवरण उपलब्ध हो सकेगा और इन्हें केंद्रीय डाटाबेस में रखा जा सकेगा।




 
