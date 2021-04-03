बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   India News ›   All India Muslim Personal Law Board General Secretary Maulana Wali Rahmani dies

शोक : ऑल इंडिया मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड के महासचिव मौलाना वली रहमानी का निधन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: संजीव कुमार झा Updated Sat, 03 Apr 2021 04:12 PM IST
मौलाना वाली रहमानी
मौलाना वाली रहमानी
ख़बर सुनें
ऑल इंडिया मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड के महासचिव मौलाना वली रहमानी का शनिवार को निधन हो गया। संस्था ने इसकी जानकारी दी। बताया जा रहा है कि मौलाना वली रहमानी बीते करीब एक हफ्ते से बीमार चल रहे थे। मौलाना वली रहमानी के निधन की जानकारी देते हुए ऑल इंडिया मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड ने ट्विटर पर लिखा 'जनरल सेक्रेटरी मौलाना वली रहमानी साहब नहीं रहे, यह पूरे मुस्लिम उम्मा के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति है। सभी लोग उनके लिए प्रार्थना करें।'
india news national aimplb maulana wali rahmani maulana wali rahmani death
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

