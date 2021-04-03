शोक : ऑल इंडिया मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड के महासचिव मौलाना वली रहमानी का निधन

Gen. Sec. Maulana Wali Rahmani sahab RA has expired. It is an irreparable loss for the entire Muslim Ummah. Appeal for prayers and patience to all Muslims. Indeed to Allah we belong and to Him we return. @MaulanaUmrain, Secretary AIMPLB— All India Muslim Personal Law Board (@AIMPLB_Official) April 3, 2021
