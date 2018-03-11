#Maharashtra: All India Kisan Sabha's protest march reaches Thane's Anand Nagar. Over 30,000 farmers are heading to Mumbai, demanding a complete loan waiver among other demands. The march will reach Mumbai tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/1Y319XQc5Q— ANI (@ANI) 11 March 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
गोरखपुर उपचुनाव में मतदान करने पहुंचे उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कांग्रेस पर हमला किया।
11 मार्च 2018