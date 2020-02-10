अकबरुद्दीन ओवैसी ने तेलंगाना सरकार से महाकाली मंदिर को विकसित करने का किया अनुरोध

Hyderabad: AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi yesterday met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao&requested him to develop Simhavauhini Mahankali Temple at Lal Darwaja in Old city. Akbaruddin Owaisi also requested CM to sanction Rs 3 Crore for renovation of Afzalgunj Masjid. pic.twitter.com/9fTBhEvneM— ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2020
10 फरवरी 2020