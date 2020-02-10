शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Akbaruddin Owaisi requested develop Simhavauhini Mahankali Temple at Lal Darwaja in Old city

अकबरुद्दीन ओवैसी ने तेलंगाना सरकार से महाकाली मंदिर को विकसित करने का किया अनुरोध

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Mon, 10 Feb 2020 06:54 AM IST
विज्ञापन
अकबरुद्दीन ओवैसी
अकबरुद्दीन ओवैसी - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
एआईएमआईएम नेता और विधायक अकबरुद्दीन ओवैसी ने तेलंगाना के मुख्यमंत्री से मिलकर पुराने शहर के लाल दरवाजा में स्थित सिम्हावाहिनी महाकाली मंदिर को विकसित करने का अनुरोध किया। साथ ही उन्होंने सीएम से अफजलगंज मस्जिद के नवीनीकरण के लिए तीन करोड़ रुपये मंजूर करने का भी अनुरोध किया।
विज्ञापन
 

उन्होंने मुख्यमंत्री को एक ज्ञापन सौंपा जिसमें उन्होंने लिखा कि लाल दरवाजा स्थित महाकाली मंदिर का इतिहास सौ साल से भी अधिक पुराना है। बोनालू के दौरान, लाखों लोग यहां प्रार्थना करते हैं। लेकिन मंदिर का परिसर मात्र 100 वर्ग गज क्षेत्र में स्थित है। संकीर्ण स्थान के कारण यहां समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ता है और इसी वजह से मंदिर को 10 करोड़ की लागत से विकसित करने की आवश्यकता है।  
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

गिरिराज सिंह-अकबरुद्दीन ओवैसी
India News

अकबरुद्दीन ओवैसी को गिरिराज की दो टूक- जिन्ना के रास्ते पर न चलें, लोग अब जाग चुके हैं

23 जनवरी 2020

भाजपा सांसद अरविंद धर्मपुरी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भाजपा सांसद ने ओवैसी को बताया नौटंकी, कहा- आप मुस्लिम वोटों के दलाल हैं

7 जनवरी 2020

AIMIM leader & MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi
India News

हैदराबाद: भड़काऊ टिप्पणी को लेकर अकबरुद्दीन ओवैसी के खिलाफ केस दर्ज

22 नवंबर 2019

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
असदुद्दीन ओवैसी
Gorakhpur

ओवैसी भाईयों के खिलाफ परिवाद दायर, सुप्रीम कोर्ट का अपमान करने का आरोप

19 नवंबर 2019

akbaruddin owaisi
India News

अकबरुद्दीन ओवैसी के खिलाफ केस दर्ज, लटकी गिरफ्तारी की तलवार

2 अगस्त 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

भीड़ हिंसा पर बोले अकबरुद्दीन ओवैसी, दुनिया उसी से डरती है जो डराना जानता है

24 जुलाई 2019

aimm akbaruddin owaisi
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

कोरोना वायरस
Shimla

चीन से लौटे हिमाचल के 33 लोगों की प्रतिदिन हो रही स्वास्थ्य जांच, 12 को निगरानी से हटाया

10 फरवरी 2020

राज ठाकरे
India News

मुंबई रैली में सीएए का विरोध करने वाले मुस्लिमों पर बरसे ठाकरे,  कहा - मोर्चे का जवाब मोर्चे से दिया

9 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
हादसे में ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली के उड़े परखच्चे।
Chandigarh

तरनतारन धमाकाः मरने वालों की संख्या हुई तीन, शादी के आठ साल बाद पैदा हुआ था गुरप्रीत 

9 फरवरी 2020

pregnancy blood donation
Mathura

उच्च जोखिम वाली गर्भवती महिलाओं का होगा चिह्नांकन

9 फरवरी 2020

वृंदावन स्थित केशवधाम में भारतीय मजदूर संघ के सम्मेलन को संबोधित करते हुए पोस्ट मास्टर जनरल आगर?
Mathura

आईटी के बदलते दौर को डाककर्मियों ने सहजता से स्वीकारा : उपमन्यु

9 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
crime cheating
Mathura

12350 रुपये के चक्कर में गंवा दिए 54 हजार

9 फरवरी 2020

Coronavirus in India: Two More Suspected Patients Admitted in Rishikesh Aiims
Dehradun

कोरोना वायरस: ऋषिकेश एम्स में आए दो और संदिग्ध मामले, अब तक सात हो चुके भर्ती

9 फरवरी 2020

उस्मान खान
Other Sports

पाक घुड़सवार ने घोड़े का नाम रखा आजाद कश्मीर, कानूनी कार्यवाही की तैयारी में भारतीय ओलंपिक संघ

9 फरवरी 2020

सब्जी की दुकान
Gorakhpur

फुटकर विक्रेताओं से सब्जी खरीदते हैं तो आज ही लेना बंद कर देंगे, देखें कैसे लुट रहे हैं आप?

9 फरवरी 2020

निर्मला सीतारमण
Business

उद्योग के लिए कर भुगतान आसान बनाएगी सरकार : निर्मला सीतारमण

9 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

बिजली के तार के संपर्क में आने से बस में लगी आग
India News

ओडिशा: बिजली के तार के संपर्क में आने से बस में लगी आग, 10 यात्रियों की मौत, 22 घायल

ओडिशा में गंजाम जिले के गोलंतारा इलाके में एक बस में आग लगने से 10 यात्रियों की मौत हो गई जबकि करीब 22 यात्री घायल बताए जा रहे हैं।

10 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Big News, Amar Ujala, Top News
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

10 फरवरी 2020

प्रनाश मिसाइल
India News

200 किमी रेंज के लक्ष्य सटीकता से भेदेगी प्रनाश मिसाइल, वायु और थल सेनाएं कर सकेंगी उपयोग

10 फरवरी 2020

Darknet
India News

एनसीबी ने शिकंजे में डार्कनेट ड्रग का पहला सबसे बड़ा खिलाड़ी, 55 हजार टैबलेट जब्त

10 फरवरी 2020

वाराणसी
India News

स्मार्ट सिटी योजना में पिछड़े शहरों को सिखाने वाले 20 शहरों में वाराणसी भी शामिल

10 फरवरी 2020

सुरेश भैयाजी जोशी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आरएसएस नेता सुरेश भैयाजी जोशी बोले, भाजपा के विरोध का मतलब हिंदुओं का विरोध नहीं

9 फरवरी 2020

राज ठाकरे
India News

मुंबई रैली में सीएए का विरोध करने वाले मुस्लिमों पर बरसे ठाकरे,  कहा - मोर्चे का जवाब मोर्चे से दिया

9 फरवरी 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

नौकरियों में प्रमोशन के लिए आरक्षण की मांग मौलिक अधिकार नहीं, राज्य सरकार बाध्य नहीं: सुप्रीम कोर्ट

9 फरवरी 2020

काम्या कार्तिकेयन
India News

भारत की बेटी ने एशिया के बाहर सबसे ऊंची चोटी पर फहराया तिरंगा

9 फरवरी 2020

ओडिशा बस हादसा
India News

ओडिशा में भीषण हादसा, 11 किलोवाट बिजली के तार की चपेट में आई बस

9 फरवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

बांग्लादेश ने रचा इतिहास, पहली बार जीता अंडर-19 क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप

बांग्लादेश ने पहली बार अंडर-19 क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप जीत लिया है। ये बांग्लादेश के क्रिकेट इतिहास में पहला वर्ल्ड कप का खिताब है।

9 फरवरी 2020

राशिफल 3:34

10 फरवरी राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

9 फरवरी 2020

ओडिशा बस हादसा 1:15

ओडिशा में भीषण हादसा, 11 किलोवाट बिजली के तार की चपेट में आई बस

9 फरवरी 2020

भारतीय सेना 1:26

देश के सभी टोल प्लाजा प्रबंधकों को सर्कुलर जारी, सैल्यूट के साथ होगा सेना के जवानों का सम्मान

9 फरवरी 2020

अधीर रंजन चौधरी 1:47

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 : एग्जिट पोल पर अधीर रंजन चौधरी का बयान, भाजपा पर भी साधा निशाना

9 फरवरी 2020

Related

पहले भी खुल चुकी है Exit Polls की 'पोल'
India News

पहले भी खुल चुकी है Exit Polls की 'पोल', हमेशा नहीं हुए सफल, जानें इतिहास

9 फरवरी 2020

नटवर सिंह
India News

पूर्व विदेश मंत्री नटवर सिंह ने कहा, 'खुशी है भारत का बंटवारा हुआ'

9 फरवरी 2020

भारतीय सेना
India News

देश के सभी टोल प्लाजा प्रबंधकों को सर्कुलर जारी, सैल्यूट के साथ होगा सेना के जवानों का सम्मान

9 फरवरी 2020

शाहीन बाग प्रदर्शन
India News

शाहीन बाग प्रदर्शनकारियों ने शवयात्रा के लिए छोड़ा रास्ता, बोले- इसमें कोई बड़ी बात नहीं

9 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली में 62.59% हुआ मतदान
India News

Delhi Elections 2020: दिल्ली में 62.59 फीसदी मतदान, चुनाव आयोग ने 'आप' के आरोप किए खारिज

9 फरवरी 2020

केंद्रीय मंत्री मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी
India News

राहुल के डंडे वाले बयान पर नकवी का पलटवार, कहा - सोनिया अपने पप्पूजी को राजनीतिक प्लेस्कूल भेजें

9 फरवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited