विज्ञापन
वायुसेना कर्मियों की प्रतिबद्धता सबके लिए प्रेरणा : राहुल

भाषा, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 08 Oct 2018 12:25 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi
ख़बर सुनें

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने सोमवार को वायुसेना दिवस के मौके पर कहा कि वायुसेना कर्मियों की वीरता और प्रतिबद्धता सभी देशवासियों के लिए प्रेरणा है।

गांधी ने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'वायुसेना दिवस पर मैं वायुसेना के सभी बहादुर पुरुषों और महिलाओं को सलाम करता हूं। उनकी वीरता और प्रतिबद्धता सभी भारतीय नागरिकों के लिए प्रेरणा है। जय हिंद।" 




भारतीय वायुसेना की स्थापना 8 अक्टूबर 1932 को हुई थी। इसी अवसर पर प्रति वर्ष आठ अक्टूबर को वायुसेना दिवस मनाया जाता है।
 

 
  

rahul gandhi indian airforce day 2018 indian air force establishment कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
