Air Force Day: 'वायु सेना के योद्धाओं के साहस पर देश को गर्व', रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने बढ़ाया हौसला

Greetings and warm wishes to all Indian Air Force personnel and their families on the occasion of the #91stAnniversary of this amazing force.

सीडीएस जनरल अनिल चौहान ने दी शुभकामनाएं

वायुसेना दिवस पर सीडीएस जनरल अनिल चौहान ने शुभकामनाएं दीं। अपने संदेश में जनरल अनिल चौहान ने कहा कि यह महत्वपूर्ण अवसर राष्ट्र के प्रति भारतीय वायु सेना (आईएएफ) के लगभग एक शताब्दी के अटूट समर्पण और अद्वितीय सेवा का प्रतीक है। हम उन बहादुरों को भी श्रद्धांजलि देते हैं, जिन्होंने राष्ट्र की सेवा में अपना सर्वोच्च बलिदान दिया। उनका साहस, वीरता और समर्पण भारतीयों की पीढ़ियों को प्रेरित करता रहेगा।



सचिन तेंदुलकर ने भी वायु सेना दिवस पर पोस्ट किया

पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर सचिन तेंदुलकर ने भी वायुसेना दिवस पर एक वीडियो संदेश पोस्ट किया। सोशल मीडिया साइट पर पोस्ट करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि भारतीय वायु सेना की 91वीं वर्षगांठ के अवसर पर मैं भारतीय वायुसेना के सभी कर्मियों और परिवारों को बधाई देता हूं। मुझे मौका देने के लिए मैं भारतीय वायु सेना को धन्यवाद देता हूं। उन्होंने कहा कि वह बड़े गर्व और सम्मान के साथ वर्दी पहनते हैं और भारतीय वायु सेना का हिस्सा होने का आनंद लेते हैं। बता दें पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर सचिन तेंदुलकर को 2010 में मानद ग्रुप कैप्टन रैंक से सम्मानित किया गया था।

Happy #AirForceDay! pic.twitter.com/fo7zVPrk0a — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 8, 2023



भारतीय वायुसेना के एक नए ध्वज का अनावरण

वहीं वायुसेना प्रमुख एयर चीफ मार्शल वीआर चौधरी वायुसेना ने भारतीय वायुसेना के एक नए ध्वज का अनावरण किया, जो मौजूदा ध्वज का स्थान लेगा। जिसे सात दशक से भी अधिक समय पहले अपनाया गया था। बता दें कि भारतीय वायु सेना आधिकारिक तौर पर 8 अक्टूबर, 1932 को स्थापित की गई थी। द्वितीय विश्व युद्ध के दौरान इसकी व्यावसायिक दक्षता और उपलब्धियों को देखते हुए मार्च 1945 में बल को 'रॉयल' कहकर सम्मानित किया गया था। इसलिए, यह रॉयल इंडियन एयर फोर्स बन गई। हालांकि, 1950 में जैसे ही भारत एक गणतंत्र बना तो IAF ने अपना "रॉयल" उपसर्ग हटा दिया और ध्वज में संशोधन किया।

A momentous day in the annals of #IAFHistory.



On the sidelines of the Annual Air Force Day Parade conducted today morning, the CAS Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari unveiled the new #IAF ensign.

Read more at https://t.co/dUMkfkl0qV#AirForceDay2023#91stAnniversary… pic.twitter.com/UBVAJlBpgR — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 8, 2023

