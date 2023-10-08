Air Force Day: 'वायु सेना के योद्धाओं के साहस पर देश को गर्व', रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने बढ़ाया हौसला

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
Greetings and warm wishes to all Indian Air Force personnel and their families on the occasion of the #91stAnniversary of this amazing force.
We are proud of our #Airwarriors who play significant role in keeping India safe. The #IAF today is lethal and formidable force,… pic.twitter.com/RTOcwFddNB
-
-
विज्ञापन विज्ञापन
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed