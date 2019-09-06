शहर चुनें

Air Force completed Level one of Indian Astronaut selection at Institute of Aerospace Medicine

मिशन गगनयान: भारतीय वायुसेना ने पहले चरण की चयन प्रक्रिया की पूरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 06 Sep 2019 02:31 PM IST
भारतीय वायु सेना ने मिशन गगनयान के लिए कुछ पायलटों को चुना है
भारतीय वायु सेना ने मिशन गगनयान के लिए कुछ पायलटों को चुना है - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय वायुसेना ने इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ एयरोस्पेस मेडिसिन में भारतीय अंतरिक्ष यात्री के चयन का पहला चरण पूरा कर लिया है। चुने हुए टेस्ट पायलटों को व्यापक शारीरिक व्यायाम परीक्षण, लैब जांच, रेडियोलॉजी परीक्षण, क्लिनिकल परीक्षण और मनोविज्ञान के विभिन्न पहलुओं पर मूल्यांकन से होकर गुजरना पड़ा।
indian air force mission gaganyaan indian astronaut selection nstitute of aerospace medicine test pilots भारतीय वायुसेना मिशन गगनयान
