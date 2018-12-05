शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   AIADMK leaders and workers pay tribute to Jayalalithaa on her second death anniversary

जयललिता की दूसरी बरसी: पार्टी के नेताओं और कार्यकर्ताओं ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

चेन्नई, भाषा  Updated Wed, 05 Dec 2018 01:13 PM IST
जयललिता को श्रद्धांजलि दी गई
जयललिता को श्रद्धांजलि दी गई - फोटो : ANI
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
तमिलनाडु की दिवंगत मुख्यमंत्री जे जयललिता की बुधवार को दूसरी बरसी है। अन्नाद्रमुक पार्टी के प्रमुख नेताओं ओ पनीरसेल्वम और के पलानीस्वामी समेत पार्टी के अन्य नेताओं तथा कार्यकर्ताओं ने उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की।
विज्ञापन



मरीना बीच पर दफनाई गई थीं जयललिता

पनीरसेल्वम और पलानीस्वामी ने अन्ना सलाई से मरीना बीच तक मौन मार्च निकाला। उनके साथ मंत्रिमंडल के वरिष्ठ सदस्य, सांसद और विधायक भी मार्च में शामिल हुए। सभी ने काले रंग के वस्त्र पहने हुए थे।

बता दें पलानीस्वामी तमिलनाडु के मुख्यमंत्री जबकि पनीरसेल्वम उप मुख्यमंत्री हैं। जयललिता का पांच दिसंबर, 2016 को दिल का दौरा पड़ने से निधन हो गया था।

Recommended

Bollywood

CBI के छापे में मिली थी 10,500 महंगी साड़ियां, ऐसे सुपरस्टार अभिनेत्री से राजनेता बन गई थीं जयललिता

5 दिसंबर 2018

Jayalalithaa
jayalalitha mgr
जयललिता
जयललिता
Bollywood

CBI के छापे में मिली थी 10,500 महंगी साड़ियां, ऐसे सुपरस्टार अभिनेत्री से राजनेता बन गई थीं जयललिता

5 दिसंबर 2018

चुनाव चिन्ह हासिल करने मामला-- चुनाव अधिकारियों को रिश्वत देने के मामले में दिनाकरण के खिलाफ आरोप तय
Noida

चुनाव चिन्ह हासिल करने मामला-- चुनाव अधिकारियों को रिश्वत देने के मामले में दिनाकरण के खिलाफ आरोप तय

4 दिसंबर 2018

टीटीवी दिनाकरन
India News

रिश्वत मामला: दिल्ली के पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट ने दिनाकरन के खिलाफ आरोप तय किए

4 दिसंबर 2018

वाइको (फाइल फोटो)
India News

राजीव गांधी के हत्यारों की रिहाई की मांग को लेकर प्रदर्शन, वाइको समेत कई नेता हिरासत में

3 दिसंबर 2018

Aquarius
Horoscope

कुंभ राशिः आपका आज का दिन

5 दिसंबर 2018

UP Police
Education

up police result 2018 परीक्षा के परिणाम जल्द जारी, ऐसे कर सकेंगे चेक

4 दिसंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
jayalalitha second death anniversary pay tribute aiadmk leaders workers जयललिता दूसरी बरसी नेता
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Know why Experts Says Momos Are the Worst Street Food ever
Health & Fitness

मोमोज के लिए प्यार बना सकता है आपको बीमार

5 दिसंबर 2018

शिवलिंग
Varanasi

मंदिर कॉरिडोरः अब खुदाई में मिला शिवलिंग, पहले भी मिल चुके हैं मंदिर

4 दिसंबर 2018

Old Campbell Couple
World of Wonders

बुजुर्ग दंपति ने रिटायरमेंट के बाद इस काम के लिए बेच दिया अपना सब कुछ, जानकर विश्वास नहीं कर पाएंगे

3 दिसंबर 2018

vinesh phogat and somveer rathi
Other Sports

सोमवीर के साथ सात फेरे लेंगी विनेश फोगाट, तारीख तय

3 दिसंबर 2018

सुनील अरोड़ा
India News

सामान्य परिवार के सुनील अरोड़ा का आईएएस अधिकारी से मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त बनने तक का सफर

3 दिसंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
गुजरात पुलिस
Education

गुजरात : सिपाही भर्ती का पेपर लीक, परीक्षा रद्द

2 दिसंबर 2018

जॉन ऐलन चाउ
India News

अंडमान द्वीप पर जाने के लिए चाउ को दो अमेरिकियों ने किया था प्रेरित: पुलिस

2 दिसंबर 2018

Zanetti train
Supernatural Stories

जब 106 लोगों को ले जा रही ट्रेन सुरंग में घुसते ही रहस्यमयी तरीके से हो गई थी गायब, नहीं मिली आजतक

2 दिसंबर 2018

Bride
Weird Stories

शादी के बाद पता चला पत्नी की इस गंदी आदत के बारे में, पति ने उठाया ऐसा कदम कि सन्न रह गया परिवार

1 दिसंबर 2018

virat kohli
Cricket News

8 रन बनाकर इस स्पेशल क्लब का हिस्सा बन जाएंगे टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली

2 दिसंबर 2018

Most Read

Shiv sena slams BJP over Bulandshahr violence
India News

बुलंदशहर हिंसा पर शिवसेना ने साधा भाजपा पर निशाना, 80 सीटों को लेकर किया ये सवाल

शिवसेना ने बुलंदशहर हिंसा को लेकर भाजपा पर साधा निशाना, कहा....

5 दिसंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
BJP, Congress, TRS
India News

तेलंगाना चुनाव 2018: मुशीराबाद क्षेत्र में दिलचस्प चुनावी मुकाबला

5 दिसंबर 2018

नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

25 दिसंबर को पीएम मोदी करेंगे देश के सबसे लंबे रेल-सड़क पुल का उद्घाटन

5 दिसंबर 2018

असदुद्दीन ओवैसी
India News

भाजपा और कांग्रेस दोनों लाला की दुकान चलाना बंद करें: ओवैसी

5 दिसंबर 2018

lok sabha election 2019 : BJP Rath Yatra will change political synerio in west bengal
India News

भाजपा की रथयात्रा से पश्चिम बंगाल में बदल जाएगा सियासी खेल : दिलीप घोष

5 दिसंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

एचआईवी से संक्रमित महिला ने झील में कूदकर की आत्महत्या, लोगों ने पानी लेना किया बंद

5 दिसंबर 2018

AgustaWestland helicopter deal, ChristianMichel will produced in Delhi's Patiala House Court today
India News

बिचौलिए मिशेल से सीबीआई की पूछताछ, थोड़ी देर में विशेष न्यायाधीश के सामने पेशी

5 दिसंबर 2018

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केन्द्र की गवाह संरक्षण योजना के मसौदे को मंजूरी दी

5 दिसंबर 2018

रॉबर्ट वाड्रा
India News

वाड्रा ने सरकार पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, कहा- प्रतिष्ठा को धूमिल करने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है

5 दिसंबर 2018

मनोहर परिकर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

गोवा के मुख्य सचिव को अदालत का निर्देश, पर्रिकर की स्थिति पर हलफनामा दाखिल करें

5 दिसंबर 2018

Related Videos

एमपी, छत्तीसगढ़ और राजस्थान में BJP की सरकार बनाने का दावा

केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने पांच राज्यों में होने जा रहे चुनाव के दौरान बड़ा दावा किया है। उन्होंने इस बात का भरोसा जताया है कि आगामी विधनसभा चुनावों में बीजेपी राजस्थान, छत्तीसगढ़ और मध्य प्रदेश में पूर्ण बहुमत के साथ सरकार बनाएगी।

5 दिसंबर 2018

क्रिश्चियन मिशेल 1:32

देखिए, आखिर कैसे क्रिश्चियन मिशेल को लाया गया भारत?

5 दिसंबर 2018

इसरो 1:35

ISRO ने लॉन्च किया भारत का सबसे भारी सैटेलाइट, बढ़ाएगा इंटरनेट की स्पीड

5 दिसंबर 2018

हेडलाइन 1:19

अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड केस में क्या पोल खोलेगा मिसेल समेत देश-दुनिया की पांच बड़ी खबरें

5 दिसंबर 2018

CHRISTIAN MICHEL 02:12

अगस्ता-वेस्टलैंड मामले में बिचौलिए मिशेल से होगी पूछताछ समेत इन खबरों पर रहेगी आज नजर

5 दिसंबर 2018

Related

BJP will form the Government again in all three states with majority said nitin gadkari
India News

छत्तीसगढ़, मध्यप्रदेश और राजस्थान में पूर्ण बहुमत से बनेगी भाजपा की सरकार : गडकरी

5 दिसंबर 2018

राजधानी एक्सप्रेस
India News

एसी-3 में बढ़ा महिलाओं का कोटा, रेलवे ने जारी किया सर्कुलर

5 दिसंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

आज इन प्रमुख खबरों पर रहेगी नजर, अपडेट मिलेगा अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम पर

5 दिसंबर 2018

Assam local body elections: Voting underway at a polling booths
India News

असम पंचायत चुनाव : पहले चरण के लिए मतदान जारी, सत्ताधारी भाजपा की होगी परीक्षा

5 दिसंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

किसान को 750 किलो प्याज की उपज के मिले 1064 रुपये, पीएम को दान किए, अब पीएमओ ने मांगी रिपोर्ट

5 दिसंबर 2018

केंद्रीय मंत्री उमा भारती
India News

केंद्रीय मंत्री उमा भारती नहीं लड़ेंगी अगला लोकसभा चुनाव, ये बताई वजह

4 दिसंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.