शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Ahmed Patel says Shocked to hear the terms of the Air India privatisation

अहमद पटेल बोले- एयर इंडिया में 76 फीसदी हिस्सेदारी बेचकर एजेंटों को लाभ पहुंचाना चाहती है सरकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 29 Mar 2018 07:18 AM IST
अहमद पटेल
अहमद पटेल
कांग्रेस नेता और राज्यसभा सांसद अहमद पटेल ने केंद्र सरकार पर हमला बोला है। उन्होंने ट्वीट करके कहा कि वह एयर इंडिया निजीकरण की शर्तों को सुनने के बाद हैरान हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार 76 फीसदी इक्विटी शेयर बेच देगी लेकिन कंपनी के कर्ज का 52 फिसदी बरकरार रखेगी। उन्होंने सवाल करते हुए कहा कि क्या यह कुछ निजी एजेंटों को फायदा पहुंचाने के लिए तैयार किया गया पूरा विक्रय नहीं है?
 



सरकार एयर इंडिया एयरलाइंस में 76 फीसदी हिस्सेदारी बेचने की तैयारी में है। सरकारी एयरलाइंस में विनिवेश को लेकर सरकार द्वारा बुधवार को जारी प्रारंभिक सूचना ज्ञापन में यह जानकारी दी गई है। बता दें कि घाटे में चल रही एयर इंडिया और इसकी दो सब्सिडियरीज में हिस्सेदारी बेचने के लिए नागरिक उड्डयन मंत्रालय ने रुचि पत्र (EoI) मंगाए हैं। मेमोरेंडम के मुताबिक, सरकार 76 फीसदी इक्विटी शेयर बेचेने के साथ ही मैनेजमेंट कंट्रोल भी ट्रांसफर करना चाहती है। 

सूचना ज्ञापन के मुताबिक, लेनदेन में एयर इंडिया के साथ एयर इंडिया एक्सप्रेस और एयर इंडिया SATS एयरपोर्ट सर्विसेज प्राइवेट लिमिटेड भी शामिल है। 50 हजार करोड़ रुपये कर्ज में दबे एयरलाइंस के विनिवेश को जून 2017 में आर्थिक मामलों की कैबिनेट कमिटी (CCEA) से मंजूरी मिली थी। 

RELATED

ahmed patel air india bjp congress

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Anushka sharma bikini photos going viral on internet
Bollywood

अनुष्का की बिकिनी PHOTOS ने फिर मचाया बवाल, दोबारा हुई ऐसी वायरल कि विराट भी हो जाएंगे परेशान

28 मार्च 2018

Roadies fame Raghuram shares photos with new girlfriend natalie di luccio
Bollywood

बीवी से तलाक के बाद विदेशी सिंगर को डेट कर रहे रघु, रोडीज के जज बन हुए थे मशहूर

28 मार्च 2018

Question on Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara sequel, Here's what Abhay Deol said
Bollywood

'जिन्दगी ना मिलेगी दोबारा' का बन सकता है सीक्वल, अभय देओल ने किया ये खुलासा

28 मार्च 2018

Paris Jackson daughter of Michael Jackson admits relationship with Cara Delevingne
Hollywood

माइकल जैक्सन की बेटी ने माना इस मॉडल संग समलैंगिक रिश्ता, भाई बोला- पापा गर्व करते

28 मार्च 2018

Cancer patient
Science Wonders

वैज्ञानिकों ने खोज निकाला कैंसर का तोड़, बिना कीमोथेरिपी कराए मरीज को मिलेगा जीवनदान

28 मार्च 2018

the blood rain
Supernatural Stories

भारत में एक ऐसी जगह जहां 5 साल पहले हुई थी 'खून की बारिश', आज तक अनसुलझी है पहेली

28 मार्च 2018

Ishita Sharma
Bollywood

'सोनू के टीटू की स्वीटी' के प्रमोशन से क्यों दूर थीं इशिता शर्मा, एक्ट्रेस ने अब जाकर किया खुलासा

28 मार्च 2018

Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree is giving challenge to her age, see her latest pics
Bollywood

सलमान की हीरोइन रह चुकीं इस एक्ट्रेस का जलवा बरकरार, 23 साल की बेटी की लगती हैं बहन

28 मार्च 2018

Rohitashv Gour
Television

2 साल बाद शिल्पा शिंदे के रील लाइफ पति ने दिया बड़ा बयान, बोले- 'शो छोड़ना उनकी फितरत में शामिल'

28 मार्च 2018

Rajkumar Rao
Bollywood

राजकुमार राव ने इस एक्ट्रेस के साथ गाया 'दिल से...', वीडियो वायरल होते ही सामने आया सच

28 मार्च 2018

Most Read

CBSE will re-exam of two subjects, alert for students of 10th and 12th
India News

CBSE पेपर लीक: दोबारा होंगी 10वीं और 12वीं की दो परीक्षाएं, PM मोदी ने दिए कड़ी कार्रवाई के आदेश

बोर्ड ने दोबारा परीक्षा की तारीखों का अभी ऐलान नहीं किया है। बोर्ड का कहना है कि एक हफ्ते के भीतर वो नई तारीखों का ऐलान कर देगी।

28 मार्च 2018

venkaiah naidu take a dig at congress mp renuka choudhary in rajya sabha
India News

राज्यसभा में नायडू ने रेणुका चौधरी पर कसा तंज, बोले- अपना वजन घटाइए और कांग्रेस का बढ़ाइए

28 मार्च 2018

BJP Dalit MPs meet pm modi for review petition against SC order on SC/ST Act
India News

कर्नाटक चुनाव से पहले दलितों पर संग्राम, SC/ST एक्ट को लेकर पीएम मोदी से मिले NDA के 18 सांसद

28 मार्च 2018

गुलाम नबी आजाद
India News

गुलाम नबी बोले- ये ऐसे सूरज हैं जो इधर डूबे-उधर निकले, सुनकर मुस्कुराते रहे नरेश अग्रवाल

28 मार्च 2018

Rjd supremo lalu prasad yadav in delhi for medical treatment at AIIMS
India News

लालू यादव को इलाज के लिए दिल्ली लाया गया, एम्स के डॉक्टर करेंगे बीमारी दूर

28 मार्च 2018

राज्यसभा में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

58 सांसदों की विदाई पर PM का कटाक्ष, कहा- हंगामे के चलते नहीं बन सके ऐतिहासिक फैसलों के गवाह

28 मार्च 2018

HRD Ministry: Government will take these steps to stop question papers to leak
India News

लीक ना हों Question Papers इसलिए सरकार उठाएगी अब ये कदम

28 मार्च 2018

Rahul Gandhi's allegations of misrepresenting facts on media
India News

राहुल का मीडिया पर तथ्यों को तोड़मरोड़ कर पेश करने का आरोप

28 मार्च 2018

Modi government sends notice to facebook over data leak issue
India News

सरकार का फेसबुक को नोटिस, पूछा- क्या चुनावों को प्रभावित करने के लिए हुआ वोटर्स के डाटा का इस्तेमाल?

28 मार्च 2018

CBDT extends the deadline for linking of Aadhaar with PAN till June 30
India News

चौथी बार बढ़ी पैन-आधार जोड़ने की समय सीमा, अब डेडलाइन 30 जून

28 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

1993 मुंबई ब्लास्ट के मास्टर माइंड की बढ़ी पुलिस रिमांड

1993 मुंबई बम ब्लास्ट के मास्टर माइंड फारुख टकला को की पुलिस रिमांड 9 अप्रैल तक के लिए बड़ा दी गई है। सुनिए, क्या कहना है पूरे मामले में फारुख टकला की वकील फरहाना शाह का।

29 मार्च 2018

RBI 1:57

आने वाला है 350 रुपये का सिक्का, यहां जान लीजिए उसमें क्या है खास

29 मार्च 2018

Prakash Javadekar 1:25

CBSE पेपर लीक पर बोले प्रकाश जावड़ेकर, सुनिए क्या कहा

28 मार्च 2018

सीबीएसई 0:50

CBSE दोबारा करवाएगा 10वीं का मैथ्स और 12वीं का इकोनॉमिक्स एग्जाम

28 मार्च 2018

नरेश 3:23

विदाई भाषण में पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी के लिए ये बोले नरेश अग्रवाल, इशारों ही इशारों में ऐसे मांगा टिकट

28 मार्च 2018

Recommended

Congress leader ahmed patel tweeted its unfortunate that pm modi couldn’t take call of alliance
India News

TDP मुद्दे पर कांग्रेस ने BJP को घेरा, कहा- दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है PM का साथियों का फोन न उठाना

8 मार्च 2018

अहमद पटेल
India News

लोन फ्रॉड मामले में कांग्रेस नेता अहमद पटेल के बेटे और दामाद पर ED का शिकंजा

29 दिसंबर 2017

Congress Leader Ahmed Patel says sorry to sonia gandhi in CWC meeting
India News

CWC की बैठक में सोनिया गांधी से बोले अहमद पटेल- मैडम मुझे माफ कर दीजिए

23 दिसंबर 2017

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

पीएम मोदी ने पूछा- पाक सेना के पूर्व DG क्यों चाहते हैं अहमद पटेल बनें गुजरात के सीएम

11 दिसंबर 2017

कांग्रेस नेता रणदीप सिंह सुरजेवाला
India News

गुजरात में हार के डर से सच्चाई से मुंह छिपा रही है भाजपा: कांग्रेस

29 अक्टूबर 2017

BJP
India News

गुजरातः कांग्रेस से निष्कासित सात विधायकों ने इस्तीफा दिया, BJP में जाएंगे

11 अगस्त 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.