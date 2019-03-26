शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   AgustaWestland case: ED arrested middleman Sushen Mohan Gupta last night

अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड: ईडी की बड़ी कामयाबी, एक और बिचौलिया सुशेन गुप्ता गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 26 Mar 2019 09:27 AM IST
breaking news amar ujala
breaking news amar ujala - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड मामले में प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) को बड़ी सफलता मिली है। एजेंसी ने एक और कथित बिचौलिए सुशेन मोहन गुप्ता को कल रात को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। उसे आज दिल्ली की पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट में पेश किया जाएगा। रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो गुप्ता से जांच एजेंसी कई बार पूछताछ कर चुकी है। मगर वह जांच में सहयोग नहीं कर रहा था इसी वजह से उसे गिरफ्तार किया गया है।
इससे पहले सोमवार को वीवीआईपी चॉपर सौदे के मामले में आरोपी बनाए गए दुबई के कारोबारी राजीव सक्सेना अब सरकारी गवाह बन गए हैं। सीबीआई की स्पेशल अदालत ने उन्हें सरकारी गवाह बनने की इजाजत दे दी है।

ईडी इस सौदे के बिचौलिए क्रिश्चियन मिशेल को काफी पहले गिरफ्तार कर चुकी है। उसे सऊदी अरब से भारत प्रत्यर्पित किया गया था। वह फिलहाल दिल्ली की तिहाड़ जेल में बंद है।
 

agusta westland patiala house court middlemen christian michel अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

