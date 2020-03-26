शहर चुनें

AgustaWestland case Christian Michel approached Delhi HC for interim bail due to coronavirus spread

अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड: जमानत के लिए दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट पहुंचा क्रिश्चियन मिशेल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 26 Mar 2020 12:24 PM IST
अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड का बिचौलिया क्रिश्चियन मिशेल (फाइल फोटो)
अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड का बिचौलिया क्रिश्चियन मिशेल (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड हेलिकॉप्टर घोटाले के कथित बिचौलिए क्रिश्चियन मिशेल ने जमानत के लिए दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय का दरवाजा खटखटाया है। उसने कोरोना वायरस के प्रसार के आधार पर अंतरिम जमानत मांगी है। याचिका में उसने कोविड-19 के संपर्क में आने के जोखिम के साथ ही अपनी उम्र और स्वास्थ्य स्थिति का हवाला दिया है। वह फिलहाल तिहाड़ जेल में बंद है।
