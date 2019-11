राफेल डील : सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद अब राहुल गांधी ने की जेपीसी जांच की मांग

Justice Joseph of the Supreme Court has opened a huge door into investigation of the RAFALE scam. An investigation must now begin in full earnest. A Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) must also be set up to probe this scam. #BJPLiesOnRafale pic.twitter.com/JsqZ53kZFP

Supreme Court judgment in the Review today has paved way for comprehensive criminal investigation into Rafale Scam



As usual, BJP Govt is misleading the Nation on impact of judgment



Supreme Court judgment is not a Clean Chit, but paves way for full investigation



Our Statement: pic.twitter.com/uPtuYxec92