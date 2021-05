कुछ दिनों में नहीं होगी टीके की किल्लत: कोवाक्सीन, कोविशील्ड और स्पूतनिक-वी के बाद ये वैक्सीन भी हैं कतार में

UPDATE on Vaccines

1. Over 216 crore doses of vaccines will be manufactured in India between August-December - for India and for Indians.



2. Any vaccine that is approved by FDA, WHO can come to India & import license will be granted within 1-2 days; No import license pending.

— Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) May 13, 2021