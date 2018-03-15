शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   After Bypoll Discord in BJP, Subramanian Swamy attacks on leadership

उपचुनाव के बाद बीजेपी में कलह, स्वामी बोले- जो अपनी सीट न जीते, उन्हें पद देना 'आत्महत्या' करने जैसा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 15 Mar 2018 01:14 PM IST
सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी
सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी
उत्तर प्रदेश उपचुनाव में बीजेपी को मिली हार से पार्टी के अंदर विरोध के स्वर सुनाई देने लगे हैं। गोरखपुर और फूलपुर में हुई पार्टी की हार पर बीजेपी नेता सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी ने बिना नाम लिए यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ पर निशाना साधा। 
स्वामी ने कहा कि जो लोग अपनी सीट भी नहीं जीत पा रहे हैं, ऐसे लोगों को बड़ा पद देना लोकतंत्र में आत्महत्या करने जैसा है। जनता में जो लोग लोकप्रिय हैं, वो किसी पद पर नहीं हैं, इन चीजों में बदलाव होना चाहिए। वहीं आजमगढ़ से सांसद रहे रमाकांत यादव और पटना के सांसद शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने हार के लिए पार्टी नेतृत्व को जिम्मेदार ठहराया। 

रमाकांत ने कहा कि पार्टी की हार दलितों और पिछड़ों को नजरअंदाज करने की वजह से हुई है। पिछड़े और दलितों के साथ जो किया जा रहा है, उसका परिणाम 2019 में दिखाई देगा। वहीं शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने कहा कि उपचुनाव के नतीजों से साफ है कि सीटबेल्ट बांधनी होगी क्योंकि आगे का रास्ता बहुत कठिन है। शत्रुघ्न ने अखिलेश यादव, मायावती और तेजस्वी यादव को बधाई दी।  

शत्रुघ्न ने अपनी ही पार्टी के नेताओं पर चुटकी ली। उन्होंने कहा कि क्रोध, अहंकार और अतिआत्मविश्वास लोकतांत्रिक राजनीति में सबसे बड़े दुश्मन हैं। यह बात ट्रंप, मित्रों और विपक्षी नेताओं समेत सब पर लागू है।



 

RELATED

bjp subramanian swamy shatrughan sinha

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Salman Khan
Bollywood

Race 3 का इंतजार कर रहे फैंस को 'टाइगर' का तोहफा, 13 सेकेंड के वीडियो में छिपा है राज

15 मार्च 2018

Aamir Khan
Bollywood

एक्ट्रेस ने शेयर की आमिर खान की अनदेखी तस्वीर, जानते हैं यह बच्चा कौन है?

15 मार्च 2018

Railways
Government Jobs

रेलवे में 90 हजार पदों के लिए 1.5 करोड़ लोगों ने भरा फॉर्म, इस तारीख से पहले कर लें आवेदन

15 मार्च 2018

जन्नत
Bollywood

टीवी की इस पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस को मिली Kiss ना करने की सजा, मेकर्स ने लिया इतना बड़ा फैसला

15 मार्च 2018

DEMO
Weird Stories

ग्रेजुएशन का पेपर देने पहुंचा स्टूडेंट, असलियत थी कुछ और टीचर्स समझ बैठे बच्चा

15 मार्च 2018

Esha Deol
Bollywood

अपने देवर की बारात ले के निकलीं ईशा देओल, ससुरालवालों के साथ जमकर लगाए ठुमके, देखें वीडियो

15 मार्च 2018

kaala
Bollywood

रजनीकांत की इस फिल्म के ट्रेलर को देख चुके हैं 4.5 करोड़ लोग, अब गिर सकती है गाज

15 मार्च 2018

Hina Khan
Bollywood

Bigg Boss के 2 महीने बाद लव त्यागी से मिलीं हिना खान, शो पर हुई थी जबरदस्त लडा़ई

15 मार्च 2018

Pakistani fashion Model Tooba sentenced to death after murder of co worker
Hollywood

मशहूर पाक मॉडल को सजा-ए-मौत, पूर्व पति को मारने के लिए बनाया था खौफनाक प्लान

15 मार्च 2018

विराट कोहली
Bollywood

कुछ दिन पहले इस पोज में दिखे थे विराट, अब अनुष्का के बारे में बात तक नहीं करना चाहते?

15 मार्च 2018

Most Read

know about 29 year old praveen nishad who dropped yogi's fort in gorakhpur elections
India News

जानें, कौन हैं योगी का किला गिराने वाले 29 साल के प्रवीण

जानिए कौन हैं बसपा और सपा गठबंधन की जीत के नायक प्रवीण कुमार।

15 मार्च 2018

Akhilesh Yadav met Mayawati, she sent Mercedes to fetch him
India News

सामने आया बुआ-बबुआ का प्यार, अखिलेश यादव के लिए मायावती ने भेजी मर्सिडीज

15 मार्च 2018

Chandrababu Naidu
India News

चंद्रबाबू नायडू बोले- पूरे देश में एंटी बीजेपी-मोदी की लहर, उपचुनाव का दिया हवाला

15 मार्च 2018

Pierce Brosnan Pan bahar
India News

'जेम्स बॉन्ड' ने पान मसाला कंपनी पर लगाया धोखाधड़ी का आरोप

15 मार्च 2018

tirupati temple of tirumala has 25 crore old notes
India News

तिरुमाला के इस मंदिर के पास हैं 25 करोड़ रुपये के पुराने नोट

15 मार्च 2018

TTV Dinakaran
India News

AMMK होगी दिनाकरन की पार्टी, तमिलनाडु की राजनीति में जुड़ा नया नाम

15 मार्च 2018

cricketer mohammed shami's family is subterranean due to fear of arrest
India News

गिरफ्तारी के डर से क्रिकेटर शमी का परिवार हुआ भूमिगत

15 मार्च 2018

एयर इंडिया
India News

एयर इंडिया का ट्विटर अकाउंट हैक, फिर रेस्टोर

15 मार्च 2018

Yogi Adityanath statement on UP By election 2018
India News

भाजपा की हार पर बोले योगी- अतिआत्मविश्वास ले डूबा, सपा-बसपा ने बिगाड़ा खेल

14 मार्च 2018

पीएम मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मोदी सरकार ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट से कहा- मनरेगा एक बड़ा जनहित प्रोजेक्ट

15 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

उपचुनाव में हार ने बीजेपी को कैसे दिया झटका? खतरे में प्रचंड बहुमत का सपना!

राजनीति के रण में नया भंवर उठ खड़ा हुआ है। 2014 की लोकसभा चुनाव में जीत, तमाम विधानसभा चुनावों में जीत और हाल ही में त्रिपुरा में जीत पर अहम भरने वाली बीजेपी को हार का तमाचा लगा है।

15 मार्च 2018

LALU YADAV 1:22

“बिहार में RJD की जीत लालू के विचारधारा की जीत”

15 मार्च 2018

हसीन जहां 1:05

शमी की पत्नी ने मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी से मदद मांगी

14 मार्च 2018

डिनर 0:42

अनंत कुमार ने सोनिया के डिनर को बताया गोलबंदी की कोशिश, राहुल ने कहा “पता लगेगा”

14 मार्च 2018

शमी हसीन 2:53

अब मोहम्मद शमी ने जारी किया हसीन के साथ बातचीत का ऑडियो, हुए बड़े खुलासे

14 मार्च 2018

Recommended

Rajnath Singh Said, Government is ready to discuss any issue on which opposition wants debate
India News

राजनाथ सिंह बोले- सरकार हर मुद्दे पर बहस के लिए तैयार, चलने दें संसद की कार्यवाही

15 मार्च 2018

Chandrababu Naidu
India News

चंद्रबाबू नायडू बोले- पूरे देश में एंटी बीजेपी-मोदी की लहर, उपचुनाव का दिया हवाला

15 मार्च 2018

aap press conference
Delhi NCR

AAP ने बताया हरियाणा के विकास का राज, कहा- BJP के विनाश से होगा प्रदेश का विकास

15 मार्च 2018

गुजरात विधानसभा में भिड़े विधायक
India News

लोकतंत्र शर्मसार: गुजरात विधानसभा में खूब चले मुक्के, माइक से हमला

15 मार्च 2018

BJP in preparation for alliance with shiv sena after defeat in UP bypoll
India News

उपचुनाव में हार के बाद टेंशन में भाजपा, 2019 में शिवसेना की शरण में जाने की तैयारी

14 मार्च 2018

BJP Cabinet Minister claim for SP disadvantage in Rajya Sabha Election
India News

भाजपा के केन्द्रीय मंत्री का दावा, 'सुबह बदलेगा गोमती के पानी का स्वाद, टूटेगी सपा'

14 मार्च 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.