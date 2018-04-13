शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   account holder will decide pf amount invest in share market

शेयर बाजार में पीएफ राशि का निवेश खुद तय कर सकेंगे खाताधारक

एजेंसी, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 13 Apr 2018 11:53 PM IST
epfo
epfo
कर्मचारी भविष्य निधि संगठन (ईपीएफओ) के 5 करोड़ से ज्यादा खाताधारकों को जल्द ही अपने प्रोविडंट फंड की राशि का शेयर बाजार में निवेश बढ़ाने या घटाने का विकल्प मिल जाएगा। एक्सचेंज ट्रेड फंड (ईटीएफ) के जरिये वह ऐसा कर सकेंगे। अभी तक पीएफ राशि का निर्धारित 15 फीसदी हिस्सा ही शेयर बाजार में निवेश किया जाता है। फिलहाल ईपीएफओ के खाताधारकों के पास अपनी राशि के निवेश को लेकर निर्णय लेने का कोई विकल्प नहीं है। 
ईपीएफओ की निर्णय लेने वाली शीर्ष संस्था सेंट्रल बोर्ड ऑफ ट्रस्टी (सीबीटी) की शुक्रवार को हुई बैठक में खाताधारकों को इस तरह का विकल्प देने की संभावनाओं को तलाशने पर फैसला हुआ। ताकि खाताधारक अपने शेयर बाजार में निवेश को तय सीमा से बढ़ा या घटा सकें। 

वहीं, संस्था ईटीएफ में अपनी निवेश राशि का 15 प्रतिशत ही निवेश कर पाती है। ईपीएफओ ने अगस्त 2015 में निवेश करना शुरू किया था। वर्ष 2015-16 में निवेश की राशि में से 5 प्रतिशत का ही निवेश किया गया। 2016-17 में यह 10 और 2017-18 में यह 15 प्रतिशत रहा। ईपीएफओ ने 28 फरवरी तक 17.23 प्रतिशत के रिटर्न के साथ ईटीएफ में 41,967.51 करोड़ रुपये का निवेश कर रखा है। 

RELATED

pf share market epfo

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

kathua rape case huma qureshi campaign for Justice for gangrape victim
Bollywood

कठुआ रेप केस के खिलाफ हीरोइनों ने खोला मोर्चा, बोर्ड पर लिखा- मैं हिंदुस्तान हूं, मैं शर्मिंदा हूं

13 अप्रैल 2018

shekhar kapur sridevi
Bollywood

जानिए आखिर शेखर कपूर क्यों नहीं चाहते थे बेस्ट एक्ट्रेस का अवार्ड श्रीदेवी को दिया जाए

13 अप्रैल 2018

प्रिया प्रकाश
Bollywood

रातों-रात पॉपुलर होने के लिए प्रिया प्रकाश ने डाला ऐसा वीडियो, यूजर बोले-बस करो अब

13 अप्रैल 2018

Ram Gopal Varma
Bollywood

इस डायरेक्टर ने बीच सड़क टॉपलेस होने वाली एक्ट्रेस की तुलना रानी लक्ष्मीबाई से कर डाली

13 अप्रैल 2018

Bank robbery
World of Wonders

सिंगर के एकतरफा प्यार में लूट लिया बैंक, बाद में उस पर कर दी नोटों की बरसात

13 अप्रैल 2018

इसी कुंए में फेंके गए थे सैकड़ों शव
Chandigarh

Pics: जलियांवाला बाग नरसंहार...इसी कुंए में फेंके गए थे सैकड़ों शव, देखिए

13 अप्रैल 2018

पुलिसवाली ने ली रिश्वत
Chandigarh

PHOTOS: महिला पुलिस वाली सरेआम 'खा रही थी' पैसा, वीडियो देखते रह जाएंगे

13 अप्रैल 2018

vinod khanna
Bollywood

पाकिस्तान में जन्मे थे विनोद खन्ना, माली बनकर धोये टॉयलेट...मरणोपरांत मिला बड़ा अवार्ड

13 अप्रैल 2018

कॉलेज स्टूडेंट्स
Government Jobs

KVS में हजारों पदों पर बंपर भर्ती, 4 शर्तों के साथ होगी परीक्षा, क्लिक कर देखें जानकारी

13 अप्रैल 2018

A Kid Like Jake
Bollywood

प्रियंका चोपड़ा की दूसरी हॉलीवुड फिल्म का ट्रेलर रिलीज, देखते ही निराश होंगे फैन्स

13 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

The guidelines issued by the Center in writing and speaking dalit word is prohibited
India News

अब बोलचाल और लिखित में नहीं कर सकेंगे दलित शब्द का प्रयोग, केंद्र सरकार ने जारी किए दिशा निर्देश

केंद्रीय सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता मंत्रालय ने सभी राज्यों के प्रमुख सचिवों को लिखित आदेश दिए हैं कि अब सरकारी स्तर पर या कहीं भी दलित शब्द का प्रयोग वर्जित होगा।

13 अप्रैल 2018

सांझी राम
India News

कठुआ गैंगरेप: जानें कौन-कौन हैं बच्ची के साथ हैवानियत करने वाले ये दरिंदे

13 अप्रैल 2018

इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट
India News

उन्नाव रेप कांड: इलाहाबाद HC में जज और सरकारी वकील के बीच कुछ यूं चली घंटों बहस

13 अप्रैल 2018

Vladimir Putin talks with PM Modi after attack syria chemical attack
India News

जानिए आखिर क्यों सीरिया में रासायनिक हमले के बाद पुतिन को आई 'दोस्त' मोदी की याद

13 अप्रैल 2018

pm modi
India News

अगले हफ्ते ब्रिटेन दौरे पर जाएंगे पीएम मोदी, तकनीक, शिक्षा और व्यापार पर होगा जोर

14 अप्रैल 2018

sex education
India News

अब स्कूली पाठ्यक्रम में शामिल होगी सेक्स एजुकेशन, पीएम मोदी ने दी हरी झंडी

13 अप्रैल 2018

Amar Ujala Poll: China will not allow India to join Nuclear Suppliers Group
India News

अमर उजाला पोल: चीन, भारत को न्यूक्लियर सप्लायर्स ग्रुप में शामिल नहीं होने देगा

13 अप्रैल 2018

BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi said on Kathuacase SIT was formed and 6-7 people were arrested
India News

BJP का आरोप- पहले अल्पसंख्यक फिर दलित और अब महिलाओं का मुद्दा उछाल रही है कांग्रेस

13 अप्रैल 2018

unnao and kathua rape case smriti irani kuldeep sengar 
India News

रेप मामलों पर स्मृति ईरानी ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, हार्दिक का तंज- PM को नहीं भेजी चूड़ियां?

13 अप्रैल 2018

प्रियंका गांधी
India News

Video: इंडिया गेट पर देर रात प्रियंका गांधी से बदसलूकी, कार्यकर्ताओं पर भड़कीं

13 अप्रैल 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: इस खास मकसद के लिए पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने की मेट्रो की सवारी, अपने बीच पाकर बेहद खुश दिखे लोग

शुक्रवार शाम मेट्रो में सफर करने वाले कुछ लोगों बेहद खुश नजर आए। दरअसल इन लोगों को पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी से अचानक मुलाकात करने का मौका मिल गया।

13 अप्रैल 2018

पीएम मोदी 3:37

आरक्षण पर ये बोले पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी, बताया कांग्रेस से क्यों रहें सावधान

13 अप्रैल 2018

पीएम मोदी 3:08

कठुआ और उन्नाव गैंगरेप पर ये बोले पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी

13 अप्रैल 2018

कठुआ 4:02

कठुआ गैंगरेप मामले में सियासत तेज, आपस में भिड़े राजनीतिक दल

13 अप्रैल 2018

नेशनल अवॉर्ड 1:20

श्रीदेवी को 'मॉम' के लिए बेस्ट एक्ट्रेस का राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार,देखिए बाकी विनर्स की लिस्ट

13 अप्रैल 2018

Recommended

Action against Company hr manager for pf fraud
Dehradun

कर्मचारियों के PF का गबन करना पड़ा भारी, नामी कंपनी के खिलाफ हुआ बड़ा एक्शन

13 मार्च 2018

Epfo raid on Company and sealed in dehradun
Dehradun

कर्मचारियों को पीएफ न देना पड़ा भारी, कंपनी के खिलाफ हुआ बड़ा एक्शन

8 फरवरी 2018

EPFO
Business

ईपीएफओ की सलाह, बैंक खाते की तरह इस्तेमाल न करें पीएफ एकाउंट

13 दिसंबर 2017

central employees to get gpf at 7.8 percent till December end
Personal Finance

केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों को GPF पर मिलेगा 7.8 फीसदी ब्याज, सरकार ने नहीं घटाई दर

26 अक्टूबर 2017

EPFO reduces claim settlement period, withdrawal claims in just 10 days
Business

क्लेम सेटलमेंट: अब 10 दिन में निकाल सकेंगे PF का पैसा

17 मई 2017

epfo
Personal Finance

PF, GPF अकाउंट होल्डर्स को मिली दोहरी खुशी, सरकार ने किया ये बड़ा ऐलान

12 अप्रैल 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.