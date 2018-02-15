अपना शहर चुनें

असम: जोरहाट में ट्रेनिंग के दौरान विमान हादसा, 2 पायलट की मौत 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, असम Updated Thu, 15 Feb 2018 05:53 PM IST
A microlight aircraft crashed in Assam during a routine sortie, Two Air Force personnel killed
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
असम के जोरहाट शहर से एक बड़े विमान हादसे की खबर सामने आई है। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई से मिली प्राथमिक जानकारी के मुताबिक, यहां ट्रेनिंग उड़ान के दौरान एक माइक्रोलाइट एयरक्राफ्ट दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हुआ है। हादसे के वक्त विमान में सवार इंडियन एयरफोर्स के दोनों पायलटों की मौत हो गई।

अभी तक विमान दुर्घटना की वजह साफ नहीं हो पाई है। हालांकि दुर्घटना के कारणों की जांच के आदेश दिए गए हैं। जानकारी के अनुसार दुर्घटना के शिकार हुए दोनों पायलट विंग कमांडर रैंक के ऑफिसर थे। 
 

