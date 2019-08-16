शहर चुनें

कर्नाटक: एक ही परिवार के पांच लोगों ने की आत्महत्या, मामला दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 16 Aug 2019 09:11 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
खास बातें

  • कर्नाटक में स्थित गुंडलुपेटे में एक परिवार के पांच सदस्यों ने कथित तौर पर खुद को गोली मारकर आत्महत्या कर ली।
  • पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।
कर्नाटक के चामराजनगर जिले में स्थित गुंडलुपेटे के पास एक परिवार के पांच सदस्यों ने कथित तौर पर खुद को गोली मारकर आत्महत्या कर ली है। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।
बच्चे ने बाढ़ में एंबुलेंस को दिखाया रास्ता
India News

बाढ़: 12 साल का बच्चा एंबुलेंस को दिखाता रहा रास्ता, पुरस्कार से किया गया सम्मानित

कर्नाटक के बाढ़ग्रस्त इलाके में एक 12 साल के लड़के की बहादुरी की हर कोई तारीफ कर रहा है। बच्चे ने बाढ़ में अपनी जान की परवाह किए बिना एक एंबुलेंस को रास्त दिखाया।

16 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी
India News

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की पुण्यतिथि: वो कविता जिससे बौखला गया था पाकिस्तान

16 अगस्त 2019

वाजपेयी की पहली पुण्यतिथि: राष्ट्रपति, प्रधानमंत्री समेत दिग्गजों ने दी श्रद्धांजलि
India News

पहली पुण्यतिथि: पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री वाजपेयी को राष्ट्रपति, पीएम मोदी और शाह ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

16 अगस्त 2019

भाजपा सांसद रूपा गांगुली
India News

भाजपा सांसद ने बेटे के कार हादसे पर बिना मांगे ही दी सफाई, पीएम मोदी को टैग कर लिखी ये बात

16 अगस्त 2019

प्रियंका गांधी
India News

पहलू खान मामले में अदालत का फैसला चौंकाने वाला: प्रियंका गांधी

16 अगस्त 2019

Top 5 News of 16 August
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

16 अगस्त 2019

दुर्घटना
India News

भाजपा सांसद के बेटे ने क्लब की दीवार में घुसा दी कार, कई बाल-बाल बचे, पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिया

16 अगस्त 2019

मिंटी अग्रवाल
India News

बालाकोट एयर स्ट्राइक के लिए वीरता पदक पाने वाली मिंटी अग्रवाल ने बताया कैसे गिराया था पाक का एफ-16

15 अगस्त 2019

वायुसेना, नौसेना और सेनाध्यक्ष
India News

नेहरू ने खत्म किया था चीफ ऑफ डिफेंस स्टाफ का पद, मौजूदा विदेश मंत्री से है गहरा नाता

15 अगस्त 2019

मोदी
India News

सेना के लिए पीएम मोदी का बड़ा एलान, देश को मिलेगा चीफ ऑफ डिफेंस स्टाफ, यहां जानिए सबकुछ

15 अगस्त 2019

पूर्व PM अटल बिहारी की पहली पुण्यतिथि, श्रद्धांजलि देने पहुंचे राष्ट्रपति कोविंद और पीएम मोदी

पूर्व पीएम और भाजपा के बड़े नेता रहे अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की पहली पुण्यतिथि पर दिग्गजों ने उन्हें श्रदांजलि दी। राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद, पीएम मोदी, अमित शाह ने उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी। स्मृति स्थल सदैव अटल पर कई कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन भी किया गया।

16 अगस्त 2019

बालाकोट 1:09

बालाकोट एयरस्ट्राइक: फ्लाइट कंट्रोलर ने बताया- कैसे पाकिस्तानी विमानों को खदेड़ा था

15 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:41

फिल्म ‘मिशन मंगल’ को मिल रहा जबरदस्त रिस्पॉन्स

15 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:27

‘बाटला हाउस’ में जॉन अब्राहम की एक्टिंग को लोगों ने सराहा

15 अगस्त 2019

अटारी-वाघा बॉर्डर 9:50

अटारी बॉर्डर पर भारत माता की जय

15 अगस्त 2019

Howdy Modi
India News

अमेरिका में ‘हाउडी मोदी’ का जबरदस्त क्रेज, सुनने वालों की संख्या 40 हजार के पार

15 अगस्त 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

73वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर लाल किले की प्राचीर से प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने क्या कहा, पढ़िए पूरा भाषण

15 अगस्त 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का राष्ट्र के नाम संदेश
India News

70 साल के इतिहास में पहली बार तीनों सेनाओं को मिलेगा 'सेनापति'

15 अगस्त 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

अनुच्छेद 370 पर दायर याचिकाओं पर आज सुनवाई करेगा सुप्रीम कोर्ट

16 अगस्त 2019

विलियम मार्क टुली
India News

लोकतंत्र में संसद संप्रभु है, यह एक गलतफहमी : पत्रकार मार्क टुली

15 अगस्त 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

क्या है जल जीवन मिशन, जिसपर मोदी सरकार खर्च करेगी 3.5 लाख करोड़ रुपये

15 अगस्त 2019

