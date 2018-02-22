शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   A 14-year-old student of a madrasa in committed suicide by hanging himself in Moradabad

14 साल के छात्र ने मदरसे में फांसी लगाकर की आत्महत्या

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुरादाबाद Updated Thu, 22 Feb 2018 09:00 PM IST
A 14-year-old student of a madrasa in committed suicide by hanging himself in Moradabad
मदरसा
मुरादाबाद के भगतपुर में एक 14 वर्षीय छात्र ने मदरसे में खुद को फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। घटना के बाद से इलाके में सन्नाटा छाया हुआ है। लोगों का कहना है कि ऐसा पहली बार हुआ है जब यहां किसी ने आत्महत्या की है। 




ठाकुरद्वारा डीएसपी विशाल यादव ने कहा कि छात्र का पोस्टमार्टम कर लिया गया है। फिलहाल केस दर्ज कर मामले की जांच की जा रही है। 


RELATED

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Oru Adaar Love actress Jipsa Beegum morphed photos going viral
Bollywood

प्रिया प्रकाश के साथ VIDEO में नजर आईं लड़की की अश्लील PHOTOS वायरल, जानिए पूरा सच

22 फरवरी 2018

Reason Why Sara Ali Khan Rejected Anushka Sharma Film Bulbul Offer
Bollywood

सारा अली खान ने ठुकराया अनुष्का शर्मा का बड़ा ऑफर, 'केदारनाथ' नहीं, वजह कुछ और

22 फरवरी 2018

Sumona chakravarti trolls on social media after posting bikini photos
Bollywood

सुमोना ने बिकिनी में पोस्ट की ऐसी PHOTOS, फैन बोले- शर्माजी को बता दूंगा

22 फरवरी 2018

Will Actress Sara Ali Khan Work In Film Betaab Remake With Sunny Deol Son Karan Deol
Bollywood

मां की फिल्म में दिखेंगी सारा अली खान, इस स्टार किड के साथ करेंगी रोमांस

22 फरवरी 2018

Amitabh bachchan starts following congress leaders on twitter
Bollywood

कांग्रेस नेताओं को Twitter पर अचानक क्यों फॉलो करने लगे अमिताभ, उठने लगे ऐसे सवाल

22 फरवरी 2018

Know about five wonderful and unsolved secrets
Weird Stories

37 साल से गायब इस विमान का रहस्य शायद ही सुना होगा आपने

22 फरवरी 2018

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are married now
Television

अनुष्का-विराट के बाद एक और एक्ट्रेस ने रचा ली शादी, पहली तस्वीरें आ गईं सामने

22 फरवरी 2018

Bollywood Actress Regrets Revealing Truth About His Life In Biography An Ordinary Life
Bollywood

बायोग्राफी वापस ले चुके नवाजुद्दीन का 3 महीने बाद बड़ा खुलासा, को-एक्ट्रेस से हमबिस्तर होने का किया था जिक्र

22 फरवरी 2018

Story behind declared holiday on Sunday
Weird Stories

रविवार को ही क्यों मनाई जाती है छुट्टी, कभी सोचा है..?

22 फरवरी 2018

Ring Spotted In Sonam Kapoor Finger Gives Air To Her Engagement With Anand Aahuja
Bollywood

सोनम कपूर की सगाई का पहला सबूत आया सामने, यकीन ना हो तो यह तस्वीर देख लें

22 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Amar ujala Poll: it is not possible to punish Bank defaulters like nirav modi And vijay mallya
India News

अमर उजाला पोल: पाठकों की राय, घपला करके भाग चुके घोटालेबाजों को सजा नहीं दी जा सकेगी

पोल के जवाब में 59.38 फीसदी पाठकों ने माना कि देश में घपला करके भाग चुके घोटालेबाजों को वापस लाकर सजा नहीं दी सकेगी।

22 फरवरी 2018

superstar amitabh bachchan twitted and ask twitter i am not able to post
India News

अमिताभ बच्चन ने ट्विटर से लगाई गुहार,कहा- इतना जुल्म मत करो

22 फरवरी 2018

Former BSP leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui along with his supporters joins Congress in delhi
India News

कांग्रेस में शामिल हुए पूर्व बसपा नेता नसीमुद्दीन सिद्दीकी

22 फरवरी 2018

Leaders who promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plans will be rewarded
India News

प्रधानमंत्री के लिए अच्छा काम करने वाले अफसरों को मिलेगा इनाम

22 फरवरी 2018

Indian army clearification on Bipin Rawat statement regarding AIUDF party in assam
India News

आर्मी चीफ बिपिन रावत के बयान पर सियासी घमासान तेज, सेना ने दी सफाई

22 फरवरी 2018

Taparia Family seal the four flats deal in Mumbai for 240 crore rupees
India News

मुंबई के इस परिवार ने 240 करोड़ रुपए में खरीदे 4 फ्लैट

22 फरवरी 2018

MEA on visa and invitation of khalistani terrorist Jaspal Atwal at Justin Trudeau dinner party
India News

ट्रूडो की डिनर पार्टी में कैसे पहुंचा खालिस्तानी आतंकी, विदेश मंत्रालय को नहीं पता

22 फरवरी 2018

Politicians are not above law Says Bombay High Court Judge on mangrove PIL
India News

भगवान नहीं हैं राजनेता, कानून से ऊपर नहीं: बांबे हाईकोर्ट

22 फरवरी 2018

2007 gorakhpur riots Allahabad high court gives relief to Uttar pradesh CM yogi adityanath
India News

सीएम योगी पर नहीं चलेगा गोरखपुर दंगे का केस, इलाहाबाद HC ने रद्द की याचिका 

22 फरवरी 2018

Jaspal Atwal, a convicted Khalistani terrorist photographed with Canadian PM's wife
India News

भारत यात्रा पर आए कनाडा के प्रधानमंत्री की डिनर पार्टी में आतंकी को बुलाया गया, तस्वीरें आईं सामने

22 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

भारत में खालिस्तान के इस खूंखार आतंकी को न्योता भेजा कनाडाई पीएम ने

कनाडा के प्रधानमंत्री जस्टिन ट्रूडो के लिए आयोजित डिनर पार्टी में भारतीय मंत्री पर जानलेवा हमले के दोषी को आमंत्रित किया गया।

22 फरवरी 2018

bsf IG SAYS Pakistan violates ceasefire to disturb peace in India 3:01

सीमा पर सीजफायर उल्लंघन के लिए BSF IG ने जिम्मेदार ठहराया इसे

22 फरवरी 2018

Pakistan and China are responsible for disturbing north east of india-bipin rawat 2:30

नॉर्थ - ईस्ट को अशांत करने में पाकिस्तान और चीन सबसे आगे- बिपिन रावत

22 फरवरी 2018

Fee for railway recruitment examination to be refunded, says Piyush Goyal 1:26

रेलवे भर्ती के आवेदन की बढ़ी फीस पर ये बोले पीयूष गोयल, जानिए जरूर

22 फरवरी 2018

Priya Prakash Varrier expresses happiness over SC's order 1:02

आंख मारकर सबको घायल करने वाली लड़की को मिली खुशी, ये है वजह

22 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

hardy sandhu wants to be a cricket not singer
Cricket News

सिंगर नहीं क्रिकेटर बनाना चाहते थे हार्डी संधू, 2007 में घटी ऐसी घटना टूट गया सपना

22 फरवरी 2018

Oru Adaar Love actress Jipsa Beegum morphed photos going viral
Bollywood

प्रिया प्रकाश के साथ VIDEO में नजर आईं लड़की की अश्लील PHOTOS वायरल, जानिए पूरा सच

22 फरवरी 2018

Bolero Accident in vikasnagar bride and groom injured
Dehradun

पग फेरे के लिए हंसी-खुशी अपने मायके चली थी, लेकिन तभी हो गया भयानक हादसा, तस्वीरें...

22 फरवरी 2018

Aamir Khan reveals biggest secret of his upcoming movie Thugs of Hindustan
Bollywood

आमिर खान ने खोला सबसे बड़ा सीक्रेट, ‘ठग्स ऑफ हिन्दोस्तान’ के क्लाइमेक्स को लेकर बड़ा खुलासा

22 फरवरी 2018

friozabad court sentenced eight people in triple murder case
Agra

6 साल पुराने ट्रिपल मर्डर के 8 दोषियों को आजीवन कारावास, हत्यारों ने नहीं दिखाया था कोई रहम

22 फरवरी 2018

अनियंत्रित जीप पलटी, आठ घायल
Gorakhpur

अनियंत्रित जीप पलटी, आठ घायल

22 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.