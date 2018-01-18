#Visuals from Maharashtra: 26 children fell ill last evening after consuming Biryani in Diwan Shah Madrasa in Bhiwandi's Roshan Bagh area, admitted in hospital. 5 children who were critical, referred to Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/0a874ApP3o— ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2018
26 children were brought here. They were showing symptoms of food poisoning after they had consumed Biryani. 5 were very critical so we referred them to Mumbai: Anil Throta, Doctor pic.twitter.com/38Zvg1hwt7— ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2018
18 जनवरी 2018
