शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   2 people killed, 21 people injured after 3 vehicles collided in Tamil Nadu

तमिलनाडु: तीन वाहनों के टकराने से 2 की मौत, 21 घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 05 Mar 2019 08:35 AM IST
तमिलनाडु में सड़क हादसा
तमिलनाडु में सड़क हादसा - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
तमिलनाडु के रामानाथपुरम जिले में तीन वाहनों के आपस में टकराने से 2 लोगों की मौत हो गई है जबकि 21 लोग घायल हो गए हैं। हादसा सुबह के समय जिले के उचिपुली में हुआ है। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

शादी से पहले ही पिता बन गए थे कमल हासन, दो बार तलाक के बाद 11 साल तक लिव इन में रहे

1 नवंबर 2018

kamal haasan
kamal haasan
kamal haasan
kamal haasan
Bollywood

शादी से पहले ही पिता बन गए थे कमल हासन, दो बार तलाक के बाद 11 साल तक लिव इन में रहे

1 नवंबर 2018

Expressing joy over Makkah crane tragedy lands BJP leader in jail
India News Archives

मक्का हादसे पर खुशी जताने वाले बीजेपी नेता गए जेल

15 सितंबर 2015

Woman inspector on duty plays cricket, lands in trouble
India News Archives

वर्दी में क्रिकेट खेलकर फंसी महिला इंस्पेक्टर, वीडियो हुआ वायरल

26 जुलाई 2015

महाशिवरात्रि पर विशेष पूजन से पूरी होगी शत्रुओं पर विजय की कामना
ज्योतिष समाधान

महाशिवरात्रि पर विशेष पूजन से पूरी होगी शत्रुओं पर विजय की कामना
aastha munjal
Delhi NCR

कौन थीं लोगों को जिंदगी देने वाली आस्था मुंजाल, जिसने खुद के लिए चुन ली इतनी दर्दनाक मौत!

4 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

एफ-16 पर बुरी तरह फंसा पाकिस्तान, अमेरिका की कार्रवाई से क्या हो सकता है नुकसान?

4 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

बालाकोट एयर स्ट्राइक पर सिद्धू ने उठाए सवाल, भड़के यूजर्स बोले- 'लो आ गए पाकिस्तान के ब्रांड एम्बेसडर'

4 मार्च 2019

Navjot Singh Sidhu
Navjot Singh Sidhu
Navjot Singh Sidhu
Navjot Singh Sidhu
Bollywood

बालाकोट एयर स्ट्राइक पर सिद्धू ने उठाए सवाल, भड़के यूजर्स बोले- 'लो आ गए पाकिस्तान के ब्रांड एम्बेसडर'

4 मार्च 2019

Kumbh 2019: टाटा नमक की अनूठी पहल, बुजुर्गों और विकलांग तीर्थयात्रियों को संगम पहुंचाकर कराया स्नान
Impact feature

Kumbh 2019: टाटा नमक की अनूठी पहल, बुजुर्गों और विकलांग तीर्थयात्रियों को संगम पहुंचाकर कराया स्नान
विज्ञापन
vehicles collided
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

मुर्तजा अली
India News

कौन हैं शहीदों के परिवार वालों को 110 करोड़ देने का एलान करने वाले मुर्तजा अली?

4 मार्च 2019

Saas Bahu Temple Udaipur
Bizarre News

यहां है 1100 साल पुराना सास-बहू का मंदिर, कभी मुगलों ने करा दिया था बंद

4 मार्च 2019

आम आदमी पार्टी
India News

गांधी के पौत्र सहित आप के वो पांच चेहरे जो 2014 का लोकसभा चुनाव लड़े, अब कहां चले गए

4 मार्च 2019

Netherlands Jail
Bizarre News

इस देश में बंद हो जाएंगी जेलें, नहीं हैं एक भी अपराधी, हजारों की नौकरी खतरे में

4 मार्च 2019

4 March 1951:This day on that year India hosts first Asian games
Other Sports

इतिहास में बेहद अहम है 4 मार्च का दिन, 68 साल पहले दुनिया ने माना था भारत का लोहा

4 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
शहीद सूरजमल का परिवार
Delhi NCR

मजदूरी कर गुजर बसर करने को मजबूर शहीद का परिवार, 1965 के युद्ध में दिया था सर्वोच्च बलिदान

4 मार्च 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन
India News

भारत का पाकिस्तान को करारा जवाब, मध्यस्थता की बात ना रूस ने की, ना ओआईसी ने

3 मार्च 2019

martyr vinod kumar
Delhi NCR

शहीद विनोद ने पत्नी से फोन पर आखिरी बार कहे ऐसे शब्द, सुनकर आंखें भर आएंगी

3 मार्च 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

पीएम मोदी का विरोधियों पर निशाना, इन सात 'डर' को भारत के लिए बताया अच्छा

3 मार्च 2019

Who was the woman walking with IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman at Wagah border
India News

कौन है पाकिस्तान से वाघा बॉर्डर तक अभिनंदन के साथ आई यह महिला, जिनकी हो रही है चर्चा

2 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

जैन समुदाय चाहता हैं ज्यादा बच्चे, युवा जोड़ों को दिया नारा- हम दो हमारे तीन

समिति ने यह भी घोषणा की है कि वह उन जोड़ों को आर्थिक सहायता प्रदान करेंगे जो दो से ज्यादा बच्चे पैदा करेंगे। साथ ही समुदाय के लोगों में होने वाले तलाक के मामलों को काउंसिलिंग के जरिए कम किया जाएगा।

5 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रियंका-राहुल गांधी
India News

गठबंधन: सपा-बसपा का दो की जगह नौ का फार्मूला भी कांग्रेस ने किया खारिज

5 मार्च 2019

Dhananjay Kumar
India News

चार बार के सांसद और पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री धनंजय कुमार का निधन

5 मार्च 2019

Air Strike
India News

एयर स्ट्राइक पर बड़ा खुलासा, हमले से पहले जैश के आतंकी कैंप में करीब 300 मोबाइल थे सक्रिय

4 मार्च 2019

एयर इंडिया
India News

बचा खाना चुराने पर एयर इंडिया के चार कर्मियों को किया गया निलंबित

5 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

अगले दो-तीन वर्षों में यूएई को खाद्य पदार्थों का निर्यात तीन गुना होगा

5 मार्च 2019

वायु सेना प्रमुख
India News

अगर हमने जंगल में बम गिराए तो पाकिस्तान ने जवाब क्यों दिया: वायु सेना प्रमुख

4 मार्च 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी-राहुल गांधी
India News

ऑर्डिनेंस फैक्ट्री को लेकर राहुल का पीएम पर निशाना, पूछा- क्या आपको बिलकुल शर्म नहीं आती

4 मार्च 2019

हाफिज सईद
India News

छलावा : पाक का झूठ बेनकाब, हाफिज सईद के संगठनों पर अब तक नहीं लगाई पाबंदी

5 मार्च 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

पीएम मोदी आज गुजरात से शुरू करेंगे श्रमयोगी मानधन योजना

5 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

जानिए क्यों बाकी कारों के मुकाबले मारुति सुजुकी जिप्सी सेना की चहेती है

एसयूवी सेगमेंट में अलग पहचान रखने वाली मारुति सुजुकी जिप्सी का प्रॉडक्शन अब बंद हो गया है। लेकिन जबरदस्त पॉप्युलर यह एसयूवी भारतीय सेना की पहली पसंद वाली कार मानी जाती है।

4 मार्च 2019

concept pic 2:31

तो क्या मतदाता के मिजाज को बदलता है फेसबुक!

4 मार्च 2019

concept pic 2:31

जब अटल ने कांग्रेसी नेता को दिया जवाब, अकेला चना आंख फोड़ सकता है...

4 मार्च 2019

एके-203 2:14

AK-47 से कहीं ज्यादा खतरनाक होगी AK-203, देखें क्या होगा खास

4 मार्च 2019

एयर स्ट्राइक 3:29

आतंकियों पर हुई एयर स्ट्राइक का विपक्ष मांग रहा सबूत, ट्वीट के जरिए निकाली जा रही भड़ास

4 मार्च 2019

Related

जामनगर में पीएम मोदी
India News

अहमदाबाद में बोले मोदी- चुन-चुनकर हिसाब लेना मेरी फितरत, सेना के पराक्रम पर न उठाएं सवाल

4 मार्च 2019

मायावती
India News

मायावती लौटीं 2007 के फॉर्मूले पर, ब्राह्मण उम्मीदवारों को टिकट बंटवारे में तरजीह

4 मार्च 2019

India still stays on action against Jaish-e-Mohammed
India News

जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के खिलाफ कार्रवाई पर अब भी अड़ा है भारत

5 मार्च 2019

इमरान खान
India News

क्या इमरान खान मसूद अजहर के जरिए खुद की छवि उभारने का प्लान तैयार कर रहे हैं? 

5 मार्च 2019

मुर्तजा अली
India News

कौन हैं शहीदों के परिवार वालों को 110 करोड़ देने का एलान करने वाले मुर्तजा अली?

4 मार्च 2019

एयर इंडिया
India News

हर उड़ान की घोषणा के बाद जोश के साथ कहना होगा 'जय हिंद', एयर इंडिया ने जारी किया सर्कुलर

4 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.