15 MLAs are leaving Congress, everyone is distressed said Alpesh Thakor

गुजरात कांग्रेस में बड़ी फूट के आसार, अल्पेश का दावा- 15 विधायक छोड़ेंगे पार्टी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 28 May 2019 01:32 PM IST
अल्पेश ठाकोर
अल्पेश ठाकोर - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
लोकसभा चुनाव में भाजपा को मिली प्रचंड जीत के बाद देश के अन्य प्रमुख राजनीतिक दलों में अब उथल-पुथल का दौर चल पड़ा है। गुजरात में प्रमुख ओबीसी नेता के तौर पर उभरकर सामने आए अल्पेश ठाकोर ने कई विधायकों द्वारा कांग्रेस को छोड़ने की बात कही है। उनका कहना है कि सभी विधायक पार्टी से तंग आ चुके हैं और पार्टी छोड़ रहे हैं।
ठाकोर ने कहा है, "यह हमारा फैसला था और मेरी अंतरात्मा की आवाज थी कि हम यहां नहीं रहना चाहते। हम सरकार की मदद से अपने लोगों और गरीबों के लिए काम करना चाहते हैं... इंतजार कीजिए और देखिए, 15 से ज्यादा विधायक कांग्रेस छोड़ रहे हैं, सभी तंग आ चुके हैं। आधे से ज्यादा विधायक परेशान हैं।"

उन्होंने आगे कहा, "मेरे लोग गरीब और पिछड़े हैं। उन्हें सरकार के समर्थन की जरूरत है। मैं परेशान था कि मैं अपने लोगों को वो नहीं दे सका, जिसका मैंने इरादा किया था। मेरा संगठन उनकी राय को बताता है कि जहां हमारा सम्मान नहीं होता वहां हमें नहीं होना चाहिए।"
 

gujarat obc leader alpesh thakor gujarat gujarat obc bjp alpesh thakor rahul gandhi mlas congress leaving parents upset distress गुजरात कांग्रेस विधायक पार्टी छोड़ना अल्पेश ठाकोर राहुल गांधी भाजपा
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

