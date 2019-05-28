गुजरात कांग्रेस में बड़ी फूट के आसार, अल्पेश का दावा- 15 विधायक छोड़ेंगे पार्टी

Alpesh Thakor: It was our decision & the voice of my conscience that we don't want to be here. We want to work for our people & the poor with help of the govt...Wait and watch, more than 15 MLAs are leaving Congress, everyone is distressed. More than half of the MLAs are upset. https://t.co/3HtNhItl3e— ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2019
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में इस बार बिम्सटेक (BIMSTEC) देशों के राष्ट्राध्यक्षों को आमंत्रित किया गया है। प्रधानमंत्री और कैबिनेट का शपथ ग्रहण समारोह 30 मई, 2019 को आयोजित होगा।
28 मई 2019