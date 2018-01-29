अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Humour ›   Jokes ›   student teacher joke

अंग्रेजी की क्लास चल रही थी

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 29 Jan 2018 07:10 PM IST
student teacher joke
जोक्स
अंग्रेजी की क्लास चल रही थी... 
पप्पू - सर तंबाकू को अंग्रेजी में क्या कहते है ? 
मास्टर जी - Tobacco कहते है, पर तुमने ऐसा क्यों पूछा बेटा ? 
पप्पू - कुछ नहीं सर जी, मान लो अगर कभी में अमेरिका पढ़ने गया तो किसी से मांगने में परेशानी न हो इसलिए...पहले से पता होना चाहिए ना...
joke jokes in hindi joke in hindi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Latest Funny Jokes in Hindi related to Hindi Chutkule, Husband Wife Jokes, Whatsapp Jokes, Chutkule in Hindi, Hindi Funny Jokes and Love SMS etc. Stay updated with us for all latest jokes in Hindi.

Spotlight

Kylie Jenner builds mansion worth 15 crore for her baby
Hollywood

20 साल की एक्ट्रेस ने होने वाले के लिए बनवाया 15 करोड़ का घर, अब ब्‍वॉयफ्रेंड कर रहा अवॉयड

29 जनवरी 2018

actress rakhi sawant share her kissing scene experience video
Bollywood

आधी बोतल शराब पीकर Kiss देने गई ये एक्ट्रेस, 55 रीटेक के बाद भी नहीं कर पाईं तो....

29 जनवरी 2018

Where are the most deaths due to selfie
National

जानलेवा सेल्फी: जानिए कहां होती हैं इसके कारण सबसे अधिक मौतें?

29 जनवरी 2018

Rapper Chandan Shetty winner of the bigg boss 5 kannad winner
Television

Bigg Boss: शिल्पा शिंदे के बाद अब ये कंटेस्टेंट बना शो का विनर, पहली बार अलग फॉर्मेट से खेला गया खेल

29 जनवरी 2018

Three Questions Every Girl Asks Her Boyfriend
Relationship

लड़की पूछे ये 3 सवाल, तो 'ना' होना चाहिए आपका जवाब, वर्ना...

29 जनवरी 2018

Singer Sanjeevani Bhelande Gives You Five Reasons Why You Should Visit Bhutan
Stress Management

यह है धरती की सबसे खुशहाल जगह, सर्दियों में बढ़ जाता है रोमांच

29 जनवरी 2018

Banarasi Malaiyo Is Sweet Prepared With Dew And Milk
Healthy Food

बनारसी मलइयो: ओस की बूंद से बनती है यह मिठाई, सिर्फ तीन महीने इसे चखने का मौका

29 जनवरी 2018

deepika padukone film padmaavat 4th day box office collection
Bollywood

4 दिन में ही 'पद्मावत' के आगे धराशायी हुई 'बाहुबली', देश-विदेश में भी मचाया तहलका

29 जनवरी 2018

chandra pradosh vrat importance and its significance
Festivals

प्रदोष व्रत आज, शिव आराधना से आती है सुख-समृद्धि, जानिए इसका महत्व

29 जनवरी 2018

daily rashifal or rashiphal 29th january
Predictions

आज इन राशि वालों की आमदनी में इजाफा होगा, जानें अपना राशिफल

29 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

latest wedding jokes
Jokes

बुढ़ऊ की हर साल शादी...

बुढ़ऊ की हर साल शादी...

23 जनवरी 2018

arvind jokes on love
Jokes

बॉय: I love you!

23 जनवरी 2018

jokes on students
Jokes

स्टूडेंट के साथ धोखा

23 जनवरी 2018

jokes cat pappu
Jokes

बिल्ली से परेशान पप्पू

19 जनवरी 2018

most funny jokes on relationship
Jokes

साली तो आधी घर वाली होती है...

18 जनवरी 2018

jokes with police
Jokes

फोन पर धमकी

18 जनवरी 2018

latest jokes on teachers
Jokes

प्रिंसिपल ने दिल को छू जाने वाला जवाब दिया

16 जनवरी 2018

Most entertaining jokes of a man wish to god
Jokes

तो क्या,आप मुझे एक फूटी कौड़ी दे सकते हैं ?

20 जनवरी 2018

latest funny jokes on advertisement
Jokes

विज्ञापन वाली मम्मी कितनी अच्छी होती है

20 जनवरी 2018

most funny jokes on social trand
Jokes

भारत में किसी भी बिमारी का एक रामबाण इलाज

16 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

कासगंज हिंसा मामले में एसपी की छुट्टी समेत शाम की 10 बड़ी खबरें

अमर उजाला टीवी पर देश-दुनिया की राजनीति, खेल, क्राइम, सिनेमा, फैशन और धर्म से जुड़ी खबरें दिन में चार बार LIVE देख सकते हैं, हमारे LIVE बुलेटिन्स हैं - यूपी न्यूज सुबह 7 बजे, न्यूज ऑवर दोपहर 1 बजे, यूपी न्यूज शाम 7 बजे

29 जनवरी 2018

FARMER DRANK POISON OUTSIDE MAHARASHTRA SECRETARIAT DIES, SON DEMAND JUSTICE AND COMPENSATION 1:21

मुंबई के इस किसान ने 'आत्महत्या' से पहले बेटे को कहा ये

29 जनवरी 2018

india is running out of water 3:00

वो दिन दूर नहीं जब बूंद बूंद पानी को तरसेगा भारत

29 जनवरी 2018

student in Deoria set herself on fire after she was allegedly molested by her school principal's son 3:04

VIDEO: यूपी में छेड़खानी से परेशान 12वीं की छात्रा ने खुद को लगाई आग

29 जनवरी 2018

Deepika Padukone will not give this actress an invitation to her wedding 1:12

दीपिका पादुकोण इस एक्ट्रेस को नहीं देंगी अपनी शादी का न्यौता

29 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

jokes of husband wife
Jokes

दोस्त ने दिया पत्नी को समझने का सुझाव

15 जनवरी 2018

husband leaves home after fighting with wife
Jokes

पत्नी से लड़ाई कर पति घर से चला गया

25 दिसंबर 2017

joke on drink
Jokes

शराब से नफरत

4 दिसंबर 2017

dad and daughter jokes in hindi
Jokes

पापा नाश्ता कर रहे थे और फोन बजा

3 दिसंबर 2017

Husband wife funny jokes in Hindi
Jokes

जब पति ने पत्नी से कह दी ये बात...

17 नवंबर 2017

two friends in college joke
Jokes

रिजल्ट आने पर दोस्त का जवाब सुन स्टूडेंट को लगा सदमा...

10 नवंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.