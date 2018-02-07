अपना शहर चुनें

सीधे बैठ पीछे वाला देख रहा है

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 09:05 AM IST
latest most funny jokes on student
Jokes
खुद पर सबसे ज्यादा गर्व जब
हुआ...??
-
-
जब परीक्षा हॉल में कुछ नहीं आ
रहा था और पीछे से मैडम ने कहा था
-
-
सीधे बैठ पीछे वाला देख रहा
है... 
-
-
कसम से सीना चौड़ा हो गया... 
