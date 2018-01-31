अपना शहर चुनें

बच्चे की साइकिल पार्लियामेंट के पास

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 31 Jan 2018 10:15 AM IST
Latest funny jokes on child
एक बच्चे ने अपनी साइकिल पार्लियामेंट के पास खड़ी कर दी।
पुलिस वाला देखकर बोला - तुम्हें मालूम नहीं, कि यह वी. आई. पी. क्षेत्र है ?
यहाँ से कितने सांसद, मन्त्री और बड़े-2 नेता इधर से गुजरते हैं।
बच्चा मासूमियत से बोला -कोई परवाह नहीं, मैंने ताला लगा दिया है।
