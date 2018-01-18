Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Humour ›   Jokes ›   jokes with police

फोन पर धमकी

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 01:39 PM IST
jokes with police
d
शिकायतकर्ता- मुझे फोन पर धमकियां मिल रही हैं।
पुलिस- कौन है वो जो आपको धमकियां दे रहा है।
शिकायतकर्ता- टेलीफोन वाले बोलते हैं कि बिल नहीं भरोगे तो फोन काट देंगे।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Latest Funny Jokes in Hindi related to Hindi Chutkule, Husband Wife Jokes, Whatsapp Jokes, Chutkule in Hindi, Hindi Funny Jokes and Love SMS etc. Stay updated with us for all latest jokes in Hindi.

Spotlight

viral video of an angry arijit singh at a concert
Bollywood

Viral Video: रोमांटिक गाने से लोगों के दिलों में बसा ये सिंगर, अब मंच से दी भद्दी गालियां

18 जनवरी 2018

akshay kumar rajinikanth 2.0 record breaks baahubali 2
Bollywood

रजनीकांत के आगे नहीं टिक पाए प्रभास, 400 करोड़ में बनीं इस फिल्म ने तोड़ा 'बाहुबली 2' का रिकॉर्ड

18 जनवरी 2018

Vacancy in National Thermal Power Corporation for Executive Trainee, last date 31 jan 2018
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: NTPC में बंपर वैकेंसी, भर्ती इंटरव्यू के जरिए

18 जनवरी 2018

UPSC Release notification for NDA And NA Exam 2018 ,application apply 12th Pass students
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: UPSC ने NDA के लिए जारी की नोटिफिकेशन, 12 वीं पास करें आवेदन

18 जनवरी 2018

Jharkhand Public Service Commission Recruitment of Non-Teaching Specialist Doctors
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: JPSC ने डॉक्टर के लिए निकाली वैकेंसी, ऐसे करें आवेदन

18 जनवरी 2018

padmaavat ban in gujrat but ghoomar performed for pm modi benjamin netanyahu
Bollywood

अहमदाबाद में 'घूमर' गाने से पीएम मोदी का स्वागत, गुजरात में बैन है 'पद्मावत'

18 जनवरी 2018

confirmed alia bhatt breakup with sidharth malhotra
Bollywood

क्या सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा और आलिया का ब्रेकअप हो गया, मिस्ट्री गर्ल के साथ तस्वीरें तो यही कहती हैं

18 जनवरी 2018

kumkum bhagya Shikha Singh gets slut-shamed by a police officer on Instagram
Television

पुलिसवाले ने इस एक्ट्रेस से कर दी ऐसी डिमांड, सुनकर आपको भी आ जाएगी शर्म

18 जनवरी 2018

hina khan fees more than shilpa shinde for bigg boss 11
Television

Bigg Boss में हारकर भी जीत गईं ‌हिना खान, पहली बार हुआ कुछ ऐसा जिसकी उम्मीद नहीं थी

18 जनवरी 2018

exposed hina khan was the big reason For Live Voting in bigg boss 11 grand finale
Television

ग्रांड फिनाले के 3 दिन बाद हिना खान पर बड़ा खुलासा, हारने के डर से बैक स्टेज किया था ये तमाशा

17 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

most funny jokes on relationship
Jokes

साली तो आधी घर वाली होती है...

साली तो आधी घर वाली होती है...

18 जनवरी 2018

funny jokes about wife and husband
Jokes

जब ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस का इंटरव्यू देने पहुंची महिला....

14 जनवरी 2018

most funny jokes on social trand
Jokes

भारत में किसी भी बिमारी का एक रामबाण इलाज

16 जनवरी 2018

jokes on indian roads
Jokes

इंडिया में बारिश हो तो...

16 जनवरी 2018

Latest funny Marwari Jokes
Jokes

धणी- आज सजधज के कठे जा री से?

18 जनवरी 2018

latest jokes on teachers
Jokes

प्रिंसिपल ने दिल को छू जाने वाला जवाब दिया

16 जनवरी 2018

jokes of husband wife
Jokes

दोस्त ने दिया पत्नी को समझने का सुझाव

15 जनवरी 2018

jokes between ramu and shyamu
Jokes

अब मैं वक्त को बर्बाद कर रहा हूं

13 जनवरी 2018

latest jokes on mans nature
Jokes

या तो बीवी से तंग या ऑफिस में किसी के संग

13 जनवरी 2018

jokes on boss and sonu
Jokes

बॉस और सोनू

14 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

साल 2018 के पहले स्टेज शो में ही सपना चौधरी ने लगाई 'आग', देखिए

साल 2018 में भी सपना चौधरी का जलवा बरकरार है। आज हम आपको उनकी साल 2018 की पहली स्टेज परफॉर्मेंस दिखाने जा रहे हैं। सपना ने 2018 का पहले स्टेज शो मध्य प्रदेश के मुरैना में किया। यहां उन्होंने अपने कई गानों पर डांस कर लोगों का दिल जीता।

18 जनवरी 2018

SAPNA CHOUDHARY DANCE WITH SALMAN KHAN AND AKSHAY KUMAR ON SONG MUJSHE SHADI KAROGI ON BIGG BOSS SET 1:03

Video: सपना को मिला प्रपोजल, इस एक्टर ने पूछा, मुझसे शादी करोगी?

17 जनवरी 2018

HARVANYI DANCER SAPNA CHOUDHARY ITEM SONG IN BHOJPURI FILM BAIRI KANGANA 2 3:08

Video: हरियाणवी के बाद सपना चौधरी इस भोजपुरी गाने से मचाएंगी तबाही

15 जनवरी 2018

CAREER PLUS 18 JANUARY 2018, VACANCY in UPSC 14:56

UPSC में निकलीं सैकड़ों नौकरियां, अप्लाई करने की आखिरी तारीख के बारे में यहां जाने

18 जनवरी 2018

129 PERCENT RISE IN PORN WATCHING BY INDIAN FEMALES, SUNNY LEONE TOP SEARCH 1:46

पॉर्न देखने वालों में 30 फीसदी महिलाएं; जानिए सबसे ज्यादा क्या देखते हैं देशवासी

11 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

patients for sex change are increasing, government hospitals are providing surgeries
Delhi NCR

अस्पतालों में लगी 'सेक्स चेंज' कराने वालों की भीड़, डॉक्टर से लेकर इंजीनियर तक लाइन में

18 जनवरी 2018

brightland school principal taken in police custody for inquiry
Lucknow

लखनऊ: घायल छात्र से मिले सीएम, स्कूल की प्रिंसिपल और भाई हिरासत में

18 जनवरी 2018

vacancy in Indian institute of technology for post of Assistant Engineer and others
Government Jobs

इंडियन इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ टेक्नोलॉजी में नौकरी का सुनहरा मौका, जल्दी करें

18 जनवरी 2018

launch agni missile, supreme court on padmawat, kashmir firning
Bulletins

दोपहर तक की सारी खबरों का लंच बॉक्स 18 जनवरी 2018

18 जनवरी 2018

inspiring story of Manendra
Wellness

सीख: परिश्रमी का सफल होना तय है, इल्जाम लगाने वाले होंगे विफल

18 जनवरी 2018

nps subscribers can withdraw amount after 3 years for various purposes, pfrda gives green signal
Personal Finance

अब तीन साल बाद निकाल सकते हैं NPS में जमा पैसा, 25 फीसदी की हो सकेगी निकासी

18 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.