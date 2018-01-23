Download App
स्टूडेंट के साथ धोखा

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 12:01 PM IST
jokes on students
हॉस्टल स्टूडेंट- भाई धोखा हो गया धोखा
दोस्त- क्या हो गया
हॉस्टल स्टूडेंट- घर से किताबों के लिए पैसो मंगवाए थे और घरवालों ने किताबें ही भेज दी। 

