पिता बेटा का रिश्ता

amarujala.com

Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 04:31 PM IST
jokes on father son

जोक्स

बेटा पहली बार एक लड़की को लेकर घर में आया ,
पिता – कौन है ये लड़की ?
बेटा – ये मेरी गर्लफ्रेंड है ,,
पिता – ok
दूसरे दिन , लड़का किसी दूसरी लड़की के साथ ,
पिता(गुस्से में) – कौन है ये लड़की ?
बेटा – रिश्ता वही , आइटम नई..
 
