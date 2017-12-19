Download App
कौवे ने मटके से पूछा

Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017
कौवे ने मटके से पूछा “तुम आग में तपा के बनाये जाते हो, फिर भी इतनी गर्मी में अपने अंदर पानी को कैसे ठंडा रख पाते हो?”⚱
मटके ने उत्तर दिया: Vaporization एक endothermic process है! इसके लिये ∆H positive होता है
मेरी outer surface पर small pores होते हैं जिन पर thermodynamics principle के according cooling effect generate होता है !

ये सुनने के बाद कौवे ने तय किया कि वो आज के बाद अपने काम से काम रखेगा!

