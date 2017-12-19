बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कौवे ने मटके से पूछा
Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 08:54 PM IST
कौवे ने मटके से पूछा “तुम आग में तपा के बनाये जाते हो, फिर भी इतनी गर्मी में अपने अंदर पानी को कैसे ठंडा रख पाते हो?”⚱
मटके ने उत्तर दिया: Vaporization एक endothermic process है! इसके लिये ∆H positive होता है
मेरी outer surface पर small pores होते हैं जिन पर thermodynamics principle के according cooling effect generate होता है !
ये सुनने के बाद कौवे ने तय किया कि वो आज के बाद अपने काम से काम रखेगा!
