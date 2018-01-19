Download App
बिल्ली से परेशान पप्पू

Updated Fri, 19 Jan 2018 04:10 PM IST
पप्पू अपनी बिल्ली से तंग आकर उसे दूर छोड़ आए।
घर आया तो बिल्ली वापस आ चुकी थी। 
दूसरी बार छोड़ कर आया और बिल्ली फिर वापस आ गई। 
तीसरी बार उसे बहुत दूर जंगल में छोड़कर आया। 
वापसी में घर फोन करके पूछा, क्या बिल्ली घर आ गई?
जवाब मिला- हां।
पप्पू- उसको भेजो यहां मैं रास्ता भूल गया हूं।

