अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Humour ›   Jokes ›   joke50

मेहमान - और बेटा आगे का क्या प्लान हैं?

anand Kashyap Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 05:31 PM IST
joke50
मेहमान - और बेटा आगे का क्या प्लान हैं?
पप्पू - बस आपके जाते ही मैं बिस्कुट खाऊंगा,
नमकीन तो आपने छोड़ी ही नही...!?।
 

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Latest Funny Jokes in Hindi related to Hindi Chutkule, Husband Wife Jokes, Whatsapp Jokes, Chutkule in Hindi, Hindi Funny Jokes and Love SMS etc. Stay updated with us for all latest jokes in Hindi.

Spotlight

Manish Malhotra answer is going viral on Ranbbir Kapoor and alia bhatt
Bollywood

आलिया से रणबीर के रिश्तों को लेकर इस सेलिब्रिटी ने कही बड़ी बात, एक्स BF सिद्धार्थ भी चौंक जाएंगे

7 फरवरी 2018

five superstar in negative roll in film
Bollywood

सलमान ही नहीं शाहरुख, आमिर समेत ये 5 एक्टर्स भी विलेन बन हीरो को लगा चुके हैं 'किक'

7 फरवरी 2018

tv actress juhi parmar spends quality time with daughter after divorce
Television

हांगकांग में बेटी का बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट करने पहुंची ये फेमस टीवी एक्ट्रेस, पति से ले चुकी हैं तलाक

7 फरवरी 2018

Ajay Devgn opens up about being in film indutry for so long at raid trailer launch
Bollywood

यूपी के हाई प्रोफाइल केस पर बनी है RAID, अजय देवगन ने क‌िए फिल्म से जुड़े कई खुलासे

7 फरवरी 2018

Baba Ramdev reveals secret about his life
Bollywood

7 बार मौत को मात दे चुके हैं रामदेव, हुए कई जानलेवा हमले, योगगुरू का सनसनीखेज खुलासा

7 फरवरी 2018

Akshay and Amitabh to come together again, 102 not out trailer attached with Padman
Bollywood

फैंस के लिए खुशखबरी, फिर लौटा 'वक्त', जब एक साथ दिखेंगे अमिताभ और अक्षय

7 फरवरी 2018

Nushrat Bharucha mother revealed the mystery boy secret on reality show
Bollywood

फिल्म रिलीज से पहले इस एक्ट्रेस की मां ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, देखते रह गए सभी

7 फरवरी 2018

Paresh Rawal says no one can play PM Narendra Modi better than him on screen
Bollywood

सिर्फ मैं ही परदे पर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी बन सकता हूं, मेरे अलावा कोई और नहींः परेश रावल

7 फरवरी 2018

Sanjay Dutt happy about june release of biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor, reason is personal
Bollywood

जानिए, जून से क्यों खास लगाव है संजय दत्त को, अब बायोपिक से जुड़ा ताजा कनेक्‍शन

7 फरवरी 2018

Parineeti Chopra is spending quality time in Maldives before shooting Kesari film
Bollywood

शूटिंग से पहले मालद्वीप पहुंच गई अक्षय की लीड एक्ट्रेस, Beach पर कर रहीं ऐसे मस्ती

7 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

most funny jokes on wife
Jokes

वाइफ की बातें और पंडित की कथा एक जैसी

वाइफ की बातें और पंडित की कथा एक जैसी

7 फरवरी 2018

latest most funny jokes on student
Jokes

सीधे बैठ पीछे वाला देख रहा है

7 फरवरी 2018

joke58
Jokes

पिता बेटे पर गुस्सा करते हुए – एक काम ढंग से नहीं होता तुझसे

5 फरवरी 2018

jokes59
Jokes

बेटा – मुझे शादी नहीं करनी!! मुझे सभी औरतों से डर लगता है!

5 फरवरी 2018

joke60
Jokes

एक बार सांता Cold Drinks की दुकान पर गया और दुकानदार से बोला –

4 फरवरी 2018

most latest jokes on ladies Brain
Jokes

आप 39 नंबर के बैड पर जाइए

2 फरवरी 2018

joke70
Jokes

एक आदमी ने भगवान से पूछा – कि आपके लिए करोड़ों साल कितने होते हैं ?

1 फरवरी 2018

student teacher joke
Jokes

अंग्रेजी की क्लास चल रही थी

29 जनवरी 2018

jokes884
Jokes

टीचर – संजू यमुना नदी कहॉं बहती है

30 जनवरी 2018

joke85
Jokes

एक आदमी ने भगवान से पूछा

30 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

स्मार्टफोन चार्ज करते समय ये 5 गलती समझदार लोग नहीं करते

अक्सर लोग फोन चार्ज करते समय गलतियां करते हैं और उसके बाद या तो फोन खराब हो जाता है या फिर चार्जर में ही दिक्कत आ जाती है। आज हम आपको 5 ऐसी गलतियों के बारे बताते हैं जिन्हें आपको फोन चार्ज करते वक्त नहीं करनी चाहिए।

7 फरवरी 2018

indian girl dancing on treadmill viral video special story 0:59

जहां आप चल नहीं सकते वहां ये लड़की करती है डांस, देखें वायरल वीडियो

7 फरवरी 2018

Ajay Devgn returns as honest income tax officer in Raj Kumar Gupta's new film Raid, trailer 02:46

ये है 'सिंघम' का नया अवतार, अब पड़ेगी करप्शन पर सबसे बड़ी 'रेड'

7 फरवरी 2018

NEW 5G SCOOTER AND H5X CAR LAUNCHED IN AUTO EXPO 2018 IN NEW DELHI 3:05

ऑटो एक्सपो में लॉन्च हुई H5X कार, सुनिए अक्षय कुमार ने क्या कहा

7 फरवरी 2018

Pm narendra modi 10 BIG attacks on congress in lok sabha 6:53

विपक्ष पर जमकर बरसे पीएम मोदी, चुन-चुनकर किए ये 10 बड़े हमले

7 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Police complaint files against Veteran actor Jitendra in Himachal pradesh
Bollywood

एक्टर जितेंद्र के खिलाफ उनकी ही चचेरी बहन ने लगाया यौन उत्पीड़न का आरोप, बोली- नशे में की थी हरकत

7 फरवरी 2018

पंडोगा में फंदे पर झूलने से व्यक्ति की मौत
Una

पंडोगा में फंदे पर झूलने से व्यक्ति की मौत

7 फरवरी 2018

कार खाई में गिरने से तीन लोग घायल
Sirmour

कार खाई में गिरने से तीन लोग घायल

7 फरवरी 2018

अंतरराज्यीय वन माफिया के निशाने पर पांवटा की वन संपदा
Sirmour

अंतरराज्यीय वन माफिया के निशाने पर पांवटा की वन संपदा

7 फरवरी 2018

गिरिनदी को खनन पट्टे पर दिए जाने की राह में रोड़ा
Sirmour

गिरिनदी को खनन पट्टे पर दिए जाने की राह में रोड़ा

7 फरवरी 2018

अफीम व चरस के अवैध कारोबार का भांडाफोड़
Sirmour

अफीम व चरस के अवैध कारोबार का भांडाफोड़

7 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.