संजू अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड के पिता से मिलने गया…

Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 06:33 PM IST
joke on girlfriend and boyfriend
संजू अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड के पिता से मिलने गया…
लड़की का पिता:- मैं नहीं चाहता कि मेरी बेटी अपनी पूरी जिंदगी एक मूर्ख इंसान के साथ गुजारे…।
संजू :- बस अंकल, इसीलिए तो मैं उसे यहां से ले जाने आया हूँ।
दे जूते…दे चप्पल…

