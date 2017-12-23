Download App
बेटे के रिपोर्ट कार्ड पर पिता ने अंगूठा लगाया…

abhishek mishra

abhishek mishra

Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 06:55 PM IST
joke on father and son 2
अपने बेटे के रिपोर्ट कार्ड पर पिता ने अंगूठा लगाया…
बेटा :- पापा आप तो इंजीनियर हो, फिर ये अंगूठा क्यों?
पिता:- तेरे मार्क्स देखकर टीचर को नहीं लगना चाहिए कि तेरे बाप पढ़ा लिखा है…

