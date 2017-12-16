बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पापा मुझे एक लड़की पसंद है
{"_id":"5a3518c44f1c1bbd208b6f41","slug":"joke-on-father-and-son","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e \u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u0932\u095c\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926 \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"Jokes","title_hn":"\u091c\u094b\u0915\u094d\u0938 ","slug":"jokes"}}
Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 06:29 PM IST
संजू : पापा मुझे एक लड़की पसंद है , मैं उससे शादी करना चाहता हूँ
पापा : क्या वो भी तुझे पसन्द करती है ?
संजू : हाँ जी हाँ
पापा : जिस लड़की की पसन्द ऐसी हो मैं उसे अपनी बहू नहीं बना सकता
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a34d2624f1c1b68678c227a","slug":"malaika-arora-get-trolled-for-her-short-dress-in-party-ugly-comments-in-instagram","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938' \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u092e\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093e, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u0915\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0906\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a34c9c44f1c1ba7668ba6a0","slug":"hiten-tejwani-eliminated-fromsalman-khan-show-bigg-boss","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e, \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0918\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0928\u0930 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a34bb184f1c1b4c528b9bdb","slug":"priyanka-chopra-charge-5-crore-rupees-for-5-minute-performance","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u091a\u094b\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094b\u091a \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092d\u0942\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u0907\u090f, 5 \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 5 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a33cc254f1c1bc1678c1bc1","slug":"benefits-of-nude-yoga","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0921 \u092f\u094b\u0917\u093e: \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938\u0947\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"5a33610a4f1c1b193e8b8c8b","slug":"mppsc-has-announced-notification-for-the-recruitment-of-1221-assistant-professor","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0927\u094d\u092f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0932\u094b\u0915 \u0938\u0947\u0935\u093e \u0906\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u0938\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u092b\u0947\u0938\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u092a\u0930 \u0935\u0948\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940","category":{"title":"Government Jobs","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"government-jobs"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5a35198e4f1c1b86698c1f08","slug":"joke-on-girlfriend-and-boyfriend","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u091c\u0942 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0917\u092f\u093e\u2026","category":{"title":"Jokes","title_hn":"\u091c\u094b\u0915\u094d\u0938 ","slug":"jokes"}}
{"_id":"5a33ef544f1c1b8e698c201e","slug":"jokes-maths","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0915: MATHS \u0915\u093e \u092b\u0941\u0932 \u092b\u0949\u0930\u094d\u092e \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0913..??","category":{"title":"Jokes","title_hn":"\u091c\u094b\u0915\u094d\u0938 ","slug":"jokes"}}
शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a3520064f1c1bca678c1d28","slug":"jokes-of-santa","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Santa(\u0938\u0902\u0924\u093e) \u2013 \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0939\u092c 2 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u0916\u093e\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0964","category":{"title":"Jokes","title_hn":"\u091c\u094b\u0915\u094d\u0938 ","slug":"jokes"}}
{"_id":"5a35208a4f1c1bd9798c2f20","slug":"joeks-of-santa-and-banta","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0924\u093e :-\u0906\u091c \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u0906\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092d\u091f\u094d\u091f \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0964","category":{"title":"Jokes","title_hn":"\u091c\u094b\u0915\u094d\u0938 ","slug":"jokes"}}
{"_id":"5a33fe694f1c1ba12d8b8ce6","slug":"joke-on-boyfriend","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u095c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u095e\u094b\u0928 \u0906\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0932\u095c\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u094b","category":{"title":"Jokes","title_hn":"\u091c\u094b\u0915\u094d\u0938 ","slug":"jokes"}}
शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a320fac4f1c1b4e718b9027","slug":"latest-entertaining-jokes","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0902\u0938\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092a\u0947\u091f \u0926\u0941\u0916\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"Jokes","title_hn":"\u091c\u094b\u0915\u094d\u0938 ","slug":"jokes"}}
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!