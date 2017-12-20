Download App
Wed, 20 Dec 2017
आलिया भट्ट एक दुकान में गयी..
आलिया : 2 BHK का क्या भाव है ?
दुकानदार: ये रेडीमेड कपड़ों की दुकान है..
आलिया : लेकिन बाहर तो लिखा है “Flat 70% Off”..दुकानदार कोमा में है।

Get all Latest Funny Jokes in Hindi related to Hindi Chutkule, Husband Wife Jokes, Whatsapp Jokes, Chutkule in Hindi, Hindi Funny Jokes and Love SMS etc. Stay updated with us for all latest jokes in Hindi.

