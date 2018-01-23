Download App
बॉय: I love you!

Arvind Kumar Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 07:37 PM IST
arvind jokes on love
जोक्स
बॉय: I love you!

गर्ल:
तुम पागल हो क्या …..
मैं शादी शुदा हूँ…
मेरा पति है,
और
एक boyfriend भी है ऑफिस मे,
और
मेरा ex – boyfriend मेरे पड़ोस मे रहता है ,
और
कल ही मेरे boss ने प्रपोज किया है
और
मै उन्हे मना नही कर सकती…
और
वैसे भी मेरा एक school friend
के साथ सीरियस मैटर है..

बॉय: (काफ़ी देर देखने के बाद )
देख ले कहीं अड्जस्ट होता हो तो….



 

Get all Latest Funny Jokes in Hindi related to Hindi Chutkule, Husband Wife Jokes, Whatsapp Jokes, Chutkule in Hindi, Hindi Funny Jokes and Love SMS etc.

