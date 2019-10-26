दुष्यंत चौटाला के लिए खुशखबरी, पिता अजय चौटाला दो हफ्ते के लिए तिहाड़ से होंगे रिहा

Tihar DG: Ajay Chautala (father of Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala) has been granted furlough and will be out today evening or tomorrow morning. He has been granted furlough for two weeks. pic.twitter.com/q8gYg8mq5i— ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2019
हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम आने के बाद प्रदेश में 'किंगमेकर' बनकर उभरी जननायक जनता पार्टी के अध्यक्ष दुष्यंत चौटाला ने शुक्रवार को दिल्ली में प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस की।
25 अक्टूबर 2019