शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Haryana ›   Ajay Chautala Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala granted furlough

दुष्यंत चौटाला के लिए खुशखबरी, पिता अजय चौटाला दो हफ्ते के लिए तिहाड़ से होंगे रिहा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 26 Oct 2019 02:56 PM IST
दुष्यंत चौटाला और उनके पिता अजय चौटाला
दुष्यंत चौटाला और उनके पिता अजय चौटाला - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
हरियाणा में भाजपा के समर्थन की घोषणा करने के 24 घंटों के अंदर जननायक जनता पार्टी के अध्यक्ष दुष्यंत चौटाला के पिता अजय चौटाला को तिहाड़ जेल से फरलो (जेल से छुट्टी) मिल गई है। तिहाड़ जेल के महानिदेशक ने इसकी पुष्टि करते हुए कहा है कि अजय चौटाला को फरलो दिया गया है और वह आज शाम या कल सुबह जेल से बाहर आएंगे। उन्हें दो सप्ताह की छुट्टी दी गई है। 
विज्ञापन
 
महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Lifestyle

Happy Diwali 2019: इन लेटेस्ट वॉलपेपर से दोस्तों और परिवार को विश करें दिवाली

26 अक्टूबर 2019

diwali
Diwali
Diwali
Diwali
Lifestyle

Happy Diwali 2019: इन लेटेस्ट वॉलपेपर से दोस्तों और परिवार को विश करें दिवाली

26 अक्टूबर 2019

Taurus
Horoscope

वृष राशिः आज का राशिफल

26 अक्टूबर 2019

Aries
Horoscope

मेष राशि: आज का राशिफल

26 अक्टूबर 2019

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Safalta Class

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Scorpio
Horoscope

वृश्चिक राशिः आज का राशिफल

26 अक्टूबर 2019

Aquarius
Horoscope

कुंभ राशिः आज का राशिफल

26 अक्टूबर 2019

तेज बहादुर
Chandigarh

हरियाणाः तेज बहादुर ने छोड़ी 'जजपा', बोले- दुष्यंत ने भाजपा का साथ देकर विश्वासघात किया है

26 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
विज्ञापन
ajay chautala dushyant chautala
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

मनोहर लाल खट्टर
Chandigarh

हरियाणाः कल दो बजे मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेंगे मनोहर लाल, दुष्यंत चौटाला ही बनेंगे उप मुख्यमंत्री

26 अक्टूबर 2019

90 के दशक में सेलेब्स की फीस
Bollywood

90 के दशक में भारी फीस लेते थे ये सात सितारे, सनी देओल थे सबसे महंगे

26 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
दिवाली पर शेयर हो रहे मीम्स
Delhi NCR

दिवाली पर शेयर हो रहे ऐसे-ऐसे मीम्स, हंसते-हंसते हो जाएंगे लोट-पोट

26 अक्टूबर 2019

तेज बहादुर
Chandigarh

हरियाणाः तेज बहादुर ने छोड़ी 'जजपा', बोले- दुष्यंत ने भाजपा का साथ देकर विश्वासघात किया है

26 अक्टूबर 2019

isha ambani
Bollywood

ईशा अंबानी ने 28वें बर्थडे पर रखी शानदार पार्टी, करिश्मा कपूर ने शेयर की इनसाइड तस्वीर

26 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड
Lucknow

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड: आसिम से बोला आरोपी अशफाक- 'देख लिया न जिगर', पुलिस भी हैरान

26 अक्टूबर 2019

नेहा कक्कड़
Bollywood

आखिर कौन है ये शख्स जो नेहा कक्कड़ के लिए दे सकता है जान, इंस्टाग्राम पर किया एलान

26 अक्टूबर 2019

Asin Thottumkal
Bollywood

शादी के बाद इस एक्ट्रेस ने छोड़ दिया बॉलीवुड, एक साल तक बेटी को छिपाकर रखा

26 अक्टूबर 2019

अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

गोपाल कांडा मामले ने कराई भाजपा की किरकिरी, उमा भारती के इस ट्वीट के बाद बैकफुट पर आई पार्टी

26 अक्टूबर 2019

Amit shah says, no congress only bjp people defeated the party
India News

शाह ने कहा- कांग्रेस ने नहीं, भाजपा के लोगों ने ही हराया, प्रभारियों की लगाई क्लास

26 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

दुष्यंत चौटाला
Delhi NCR

दुष्यंत चौटाला बोले- कांग्रेस-भाजपा में से कोई भी हमारे लिए अछूत नहीं

हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम आने के बाद प्रदेश में 'किंगमेकर' बनकर उभरी जननायक जनता पार्टी के अध्यक्ष दुष्यंत चौटाला ने शुक्रवार को दिल्ली में प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस की।

25 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Haryana Assembly
India News

हरियाणा की नई विधानसभा में 90 में से 84 विधायक करोड़पति, एक दर्जन पर चल रहे आपराधिक केस

25 अक्टूबर 2019

कम मतदान ने किया परेशान
India News

हरियाणा और महाराष्ट्र में कम मतदान ने भाजपा को किया परेशान

24 अक्टूबर 2019

Dushyant chautala
India News

हरियाणा में कांग्रेस का निर्दलीयों को भावनात्मक संदेश- 'भाजपा का दिया साथ, तो जनता नहीं करेगी माफ'

25 अक्टूबर 2019

हरियाणा में किसकी सरकार
Haryana

हरियाणा के नतीजों ने सियासी पंडितों को चौंकाया, दुष्यंत चौटाला के हाथ लगी सत्ता की चाबी

24 अक्टूबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

सनी देओल ने बबीता फोगाट से मांगी माफी तो पहलवान ने भी दिया शानदार जवाब, ट्वीट वायरल

21 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Ambala

बिना वोटर कार्ड भी कर सकेंगे मतदान, काम आएंगे ये 11 दस्तावेज, जानिए कौन-कौन

20 अक्टूबर 2019

Delhi Transport Corpration
India News

भारत को चाय-नाश्ते का बिल भी नहीं चुका पा रहा पाकिस्तान, फोन करके थक गए अधिकारी

21 अक्टूबर 2019

लाइन में खड़े मतदाता
India News

वोटिंग के दौरान खट्टर-हुड्डा को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर चला ऐसा अभियान, वोटर भी हुए हैरान!

21 अक्टूबर 2019

बीएस हुड्डा
Chandigarh

भूपेंद्र हुड्डा बोले-बीजेपी के खिलाफ सभी दल एक हो, मिलकर बनाए मजबूत सरकार

25 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

करतारपुर जाने के लिए देने होंगे 1400 रुपये, कांग्रेस बोली, पाकिस्तान वसूल रहा है ‘जजिया’ टैक्स

पाकिस्तान के करतारपुर गलियारे (कॉरिडोर) के प्रस्तावित शुल्क पर कांग्रेस ने तीखा हमला किया है, जिसमें कहा पाकिस्तान की तरफ से हर एक श्रद्धालु से जजिया लिया जा रहा है। जो गलत है और केन्द्र सरकार को जजिया खुद अदा करना चाहिए।

26 अक्टूबर 2019

एम एल खट्टर 1:30

Haryana Election Result: मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल खट्टर बोले, ‘हम बनाने जा रहे हैं सरकार’

26 अक्टूबर 2019

अयोध्या 1:11

अयोध्या में जलेंगे 5 लाख 51 हजार दीये, गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड में दर्ज होगा नाम

26 अक्टूबर 2019

हरियाणा 1:13

हरियाणा में भाजपा-जजपा का गठबंधन, अमित शाह ने किया एलान

25 अक्टूबर 2019

जनरल बिपिन रावत 1:53

पाकिस्तान अधिकृत कश्मीर पर जनरल बिपिन रावत ने कहा, पीओके पर पाकिस्तान का नहीं आतंकियों का नियंत्रण

25 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

हरियाणा: पांच हलकों के पांच बूथों पर पुनर्मतदान जारी, धांधली की शिकायत के बाद फिर वोटिंग

23 अक्टूबर 2019

कुमारी सैलजा
Chandigarh

हरियाणा में कांग्रेस ने भंग किया संगठन, कुमारी सैलजा बोलीं- समझौते की जरूरत नहीं, पूर्ण बहुमत मिलेगा

22 अक्टूबर 2019

किसान नेताओं की बैठक
Chandigarh

हरियाणाः विधानसभा चुनाव मतगणना के बाद बढ़ेंगी मुश्किलें, किसान छेड़ेंगे देशव्यापी आंदोलन

23 अक्टूबर 2019

मतदान करने जाते मतदाता
Chandigarh

हरियाणा विस चुनाव: मतदान प्रभावित करने का प्रयास, 13 के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज

22 अक्टूबर 2019

ऑल इंडिया ट्रॉफी जीतकर लौटे कैडेट
Chandigarh

उपलब्धिः हरियाणा की एयर विंग के कैडेटों ने जीती ऑल इंडिया ट्रॉफी, कॉलेज में जोरदार स्वागत

24 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

सुरजेवाला के पूर्व निजी सहायक के भाई को गोली मारकर घायल किया, अस्पताल में भर्ती

23 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited