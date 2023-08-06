Notifications

Sachin tendulkar watched Baipan Bhaari Deva Praised Film and shared Photo with Star cast

Baipan Bhaari Deva: 'बाईपण भारी देवा' देख सचिन तेंदुलकर ने की फिल्म की जमकर तारीफ, सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा यह बात

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: मोहम्मद फायक अंसारी Updated Sun, 06 Aug 2023 11:46 PM IST
सार

Sachin tendulkar watched Baipan Bhaari Deva Praised Film and shared Photo with Star cast
बाईपण भारी देवा की स्टारकास्ट के साथ सचिन तेंदुलकर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

विस्तार
मास्टर ब्लास्टर सचिन तेंदुलकर ने हाल ही में मराठी फिल्म बाईपण भारी देवा देखी। फिल्म को देखने के बाद उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया भी दी है। पूर्व क्रिकेटर ने एक तस्वीर साझा करते हुए फिल्म देखने के बाद अपना अनुभव बताया है। यह छह बहनों की कहानी है जो मंगला गौर नृत्य प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेने जाती हैं।

सचिन ने सोशल मीडिया पर दी प्रतिक्रिया
सचिन ने सोशल मीडिया पर तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए लिखा, ''बाईपण भारी देवा़ छह बहनों के बारे में एक मार्मिक कहानी है। मुझे यह मराठी फिल्म देखने में बहुत मजा आया और मैं अपनी मां और चाची के भी इसे देखने का इंतजार नहीं कर सकता। साथ ही, कलाकारों से मिलना एक प्यारा अनुभव था।” एक प्रशंसक ने उनके ट्वीट पर टिप्पणी की, “साहब हमेशा अच्छी फिल्मों को बढ़ावा देने के लिए मौजूद रहते हैं ...।” एक अन्य ने टिप्पणी की, “जय महाराष्ट्र! बढ़िया क्लिक सर।” एक प्रशंसक ने यह भी लिखा, “भगवान ने बोला देखने का तो देखने का।”

यह है फिल्म की कहानी
बता दें कि बाईपण भारी देवा का निर्देशन केदार शिंदे ने किया है। इसमें रोहिणी हट्टंगडी, वंदना गुप्ते, सुकन्या मोने, सुचित्रा बांदेकर, शिल्पा नवलकर, दीपा चौधरी, शरद पोंक्षे और तुषार दलवी ने अहम भूमिकाएं निभाई हैं। यह छह बहनों की कहानी है जो मंगला गौर प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेने जाती हैं, जिसमें जीतने वाली टीम के लिए पुरस्कार राशि ₹25 लाख है। ट्रेलर में दिखाया गया है कि कैसे उनमें से एक व्यक्ति एक मॉल में प्रतियोगिता का विज्ञापन देखता है और उसमें भाग लेने का फैसला करता है। चूंकि उसे समूह प्रदर्शन के लिए अधिक महिलाओं की आवश्यकता है, इसलिए वह इसके लिए अपनी बहनों से संपर्क करती है, जिनमें से प्रत्येक के पास भाग लेने के लिए उपस्थित न होने के अपने-अपने कारण हैं। लेकिन बाद में आखिरकार वे प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेने के लिए अपने व्यस्त कार्यक्रम से छुट्टी लेने का फैसला करती हैं।

पुरुषों के लिए भी महत्वपूर्ण है फिल्म
गौरतलब है कि फिल्म के निर्देशक ने इस फिल्म के बारे में बात करते हुए ईटाइम्स को बताया था यह न केवल महिलाओं के लिए बल्कि पुरुषों के लिए भी एक बेहद महत्वपूर्ण फिल्म है। यह फिल्म मेरी ओर से सभी महिलाओं के लिए एक ट्रिब्यूट है।''
Get all Entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood, television, hollywood, movie reviews, etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

