मास्टर ब्लास्टर सचिन तेंदुलकर ने हाल ही में मराठी फिल्म बाईपण भारी देवा देखी। फिल्म को देखने के बाद उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया भी दी है। पूर्व क्रिकेटर ने एक तस्वीर साझा करते हुए फिल्म देखने के बाद अपना अनुभव बताया है। यह छह बहनों की कहानी है जो मंगला गौर नृत्य प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेने जाती हैं।
Falling apart only to grow closer, 'बाईपण भारी देवा' is a touching story about 6 sisters. I really enjoyed watching this Marathi movie and I can’t wait for my mother and aunt to watch it too. Plus, meeting the cast was a lovely experience! pic.twitter.com/6JFVEohjjQ— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 6, 2023
