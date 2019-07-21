एवेंजर्स: एंडगेम के बाद मार्वेल स्टूडियोज ने किया एक साथ 11 फिल्मों का एलान, यहां जानें नाम

हालिया रिलीज हुई फिल्म एवेंजर्स: एंडगेम के साथ भले ही सुपरहीरोज की कहानी खत्म हो गई हो लेकिन मार्वेल स्टूडियोज के पास अपने फैंस के लिए और भी बहुत कुछ है।
Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ BLADE with Mahershala Ali. pic.twitter.com/mtrDBy5OV0— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019
Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ BLACK WIDOW with Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, and Rachel Weisz. Directed by Cate Shortland. In theaters May 1, 2020. pic.twitter.com/7WGECDIw3t— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019
Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER with Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman. Taika Waititi returns as director. In theaters November 5, 2021. pic.twitter.com/7RRkOYWTQM— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019
Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ HAWKEYE with Jeremy Renner, an original series that will also introduce Kate Bishop. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Fall 2021. pic.twitter.com/qPH8M2TQSj— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019
Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ WHAT IF…?, the first animated series in the MCU, with Jeffrey Wright as the voice of The Watcher and many actors from across the MCU reprising their roles as voice talent. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Summer 2021. pic.twitter.com/el6etc3xZH— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019
Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS with Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen. Scott Derrickson returns as director. In theaters May 7, 2021. pic.twitter.com/HtF68htiB1— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019
Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ LOKI, an original series with Tom Hiddleston. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Spring 2021. pic.twitter.com/Ntb8g9SSwq— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019
Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios' WANDAVISION, an original series with Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and Teyonah Parris. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Spring 2021. pic.twitter.com/6lIiMJdfYw— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019
मार्वेल द फाल्कन और द विंटर सोल्जर नाम की ओरिजिनल वेब सीरीज बना रहा है। इस सीरीज में एक्टर्स एंथनी मैकी, सेबेस्टियन स्टेन और सनिएल ब्रुअल नजर आएंगे।
Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS, with Simu Liu, Awkwafina and Tony Leung, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. In theaters February 12, 2021. pic.twitter.com/VXaqJ5uN6B— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019
Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER, an original series with Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan and Daniel Brühl. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Fall 2020. pic.twitter.com/FmFMKWUrhO— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019
Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ THE ETERNALS with Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh and Don Lee. Directed by Chloé Zhao. In theaters November 6, 2020. pic.twitter.com/k6ZgfX38VW— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019
तीन साल पहले एवेंजर्स सीरीज की फिल्म कैप्टन अमेरिका: सिविल वॉर में दुनिया ने 20 साल के एक लड़के टॉम हॉलैंड को स्पाइडरमैन के रूप में हैरतअंगेज करतब दिखाते देखा।
