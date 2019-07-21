शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Entertainment ›   Hollywood ›   Marvel Studios Announces 11 Upcoming Movies after Avengers Endgame

एवेंजर्स: एंडगेम के बाद मार्वेल स्टूडियोज ने किया एक साथ 11 फिल्मों का एलान, यहां जानें नाम

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 21 Jul 2019 01:56 PM IST
मार्वल यूनिवर्स
मार्वल यूनिवर्स - फोटो : Twitter
ख़बर सुनें

हालिया रिलीज हुई फिल्म एवेंजर्स: एंडगेम के साथ भले ही सुपरहीरोज की कहानी खत्म हो गई हो लेकिन मार्वेल स्टूडियोज के पास अपने फैंस के लिए और भी बहुत कुछ है। 

विज्ञापन
मार्वेल स्टूडियोज फेज 4 में थॉर 4, ब्लैक विडो, डॉक्टर स्ट्रेंज 2, द फैल्कन ऐंड द विंटर सोल्जर समेत कई फिल्में आने वाली हैं। ये सारी फिल्में अगले साल और 2021 में रिलीज होंगी। फैंस इस खबर को सुनकर बेहद खुश हैं। इतना ही नहीं आलम ये है कि #AvengersEndgame सुबह से ट्रेंडिंग में भी बना हुआ है।

सैन डिएगो में चल रहे कॉमिक कॉन 2019 में मार्वेल स्टूडियोज के चीफ केविन फीज ने आने वाली फिल्मों के बारे में बताया। 

आइए एक नजर मार्वेल की फिल्मों पर...

ब्लेड में नजर आएंगे ऑस्कर विनर अभिनेता महेरशाला अली




ब्लैक विडो में नजर आएंगी स्कारलेट जोहानसन। फिल्म ब्लैक विडो मई 2020 में आएगी।

 

विज्ञापन
आगे पढ़ें

विज्ञापन

Recommended

Cricket News

वेस्टइंडीज दौरे के लिए टीम चुनते वक्त चयनकर्ता दूर करना चाहेंगे टीम इंडिया की ये खामियां

21 जुलाई 2019

टीम इंडिया
एमएस धोनी
ऋषभ पंत
jasprit bumrah
Cricket News

वेस्टइंडीज दौरे के लिए टीम चुनते वक्त चयनकर्ता दूर करना चाहेंगे टीम इंडिया की ये खामियां

21 जुलाई 2019

आनंदीबेन पटेल
India News

बचपन से ही साहस का परिचय देने वाली आनंदी बेन पटेल का ऐसा रहा है राजनीतिक सफर

20 जुलाई 2019

ms dhoni army
Cricket News

धोनी का बड़ा फैसला- अगले दो महीने नहीं खेलेंगे क्रिकेट, सेना के साथ बिताएंगे समय

20 जुलाई 2019

'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
Invertis university

'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
मेट्रो में बैठकर होटल जाते इमरान खान
World

अमेरिका में इमरान की 'अंतरराष्ट्रीय बेइज्जती', मेट्रो में बैठकर पहुंचे होटल

21 जुलाई 2019

Cricket News

वेस्टइंडीज दौरे से बाहर किए जा सकते हैं हार्दिक पांड्या, आखिर क्या है वजह?

21 जुलाई 2019

विराट कोहली-हार्दिक पांड्या-केदार जाधव
हार्दिक पांड्या
हार्दिक पांड्या
hardik pandya
Cricket News

वेस्टइंडीज दौरे से बाहर किए जा सकते हैं हार्दिक पांड्या, आखिर क्या है वजह?

21 जुलाई 2019

शीला दीक्षित
Kanpur

शीला के साथ डूब गया कांग्रेस का एक सितारा, कन्नौज रहा सियासी पड़ाव, ससुराल से मिला 'धोखा'

21 जुलाई 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 22/ जुलाई/2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 22/ जुलाई/2019
विज्ञापन
marvel studios shang-chi and the legend of the ten rings the falcon and the winter soldier
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें मनोरंजन समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। मनोरंजन जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे बॉलीवुड न्यूज़, लाइव टीवी न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट हॉलीवुड न्यूज़ और मूवी रिव्यु आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

ऑस्ट्रेलिया पुलिस प्रमुख के बेटे और गर्लफ्रेंड को मारी गोली
World

ऑस्ट्रेलिया पुलिस प्रमुख के बेटे और गर्लफ्रेंड को कनाडा में मारी गोली

21 जुलाई 2019

Chandrayaan-2 mission launch rehearsal completed, performance normal: Isro
India News

भारत इतिहास रचने को फिर तैयार, चंद्रयान-2 का प्रक्षेपण कल, इसरो के जीएसएलवी का रिहर्सल पूरा

21 जुलाई 2019

sheila dikshit
India News

शीला दीक्षित के बेटे संदीप बोले- मां को खोने का दर्द मिटाया नहीं जा सकता

21 जुलाई 2019

एचडी देवगौड़ा के घर पर बैठक हो रही है
India News

कर्नाटक : विश्वास मत पर रणनीति बनाने में जुटे दल, सियासी बैठकों का दौर जारी

21 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

21 साल पहले बच्चे को चढ़ा दिया था एचआईवी संक्रमित खून, सरकारी अस्पताल पर 20 लाख का जुर्माना

21 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
भाजपा के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा
India News

स्वतंत्र भारत का तीर्थ है ‘एकता’ की मूर्ति का दर्शन करना : जेपी नड्डा 

21 जुलाई 2019

Without Sanskrit, India can not be understood fully: Mohan Bhagwat
India News

बिना संस्कृत, भारत को पूरी तरह से नहीं समझा जा सकता : मोहन भागवत

21 जुलाई 2019

sheila dixit
India News

जब शीला दीक्षित ने फौजी से कहा- आप बंदूक के बल पर साइन कराना चाहते हैं

21 जुलाई 2019

TV Serial
Bollywood

रियलिटी शो में सहयोगी कंटेस्टेंट को प्रपोज कर बैठे थे ये 6 टीवी सितारे, इन्हें मिला 'हां' में जवाब

20 जुलाई 2019

राहुल गांधी
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: राहुल गांधी के खिलाफ देशद्रोह की शिकायत पर फैसला फिर टला

20 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Tom Holland
Hollywood

EXCLUSIVE: टॉम हॉलैंड ने अमर उजाला से बातचीत में खोले 4 पीढ़ियों के चहेते 'स्पाइडरमैन' के कई राज

तीन साल पहले एवेंजर्स सीरीज की फिल्म कैप्टन अमेरिका: सिविल वॉर में दुनिया ने 20 साल के एक लड़के टॉम हॉलैंड को स्पाइडरमैन के रूप में हैरतअंगेज करतब दिखाते देखा।

22 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
Oscars Award
Hollywood

जानिए ऑस्कर अवॉर्ड के लिए कैसे चुनी जाती हैं फिल्में, क्या होती है पूरी प्रक्रिया?

23 फरवरी 2019

Oscars 2019
Hollywood

Oscars 2019: सर्वश्रेष्ठ विदेशी फिल्म सहित 'रोमा' ने जीते 3 अवॉर्ड्स, देखें विजेताओं की सूची

25 फरवरी 2019

avengers endgame
Hollywood

'एवेंजर्स: एंडगेम' की कास्ट से अमर उजाला की सीधी बात, मेकर्स ने खोले कई राज

15 अप्रैल 2019

सुमन और स्नेह
Hollywood

Oscars 2019ः व्हॉट्सऐप कॉल कर बोली स्नेह, भाई हम जीत गए, गांव में दौड़ी खुशी की लहर

25 फरवरी 2019

किम कार्दशियन
Hollywood

किम कार्दशियन ने सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट की बाथ टब फोटो, चौथी बार बनने जा रहीं मां

19 जनवरी 2019

captain america
Hollywood

ऐसे होगा ‘अवेंजर्स: एंडगेम’ में कैप्टन अमेरिका का अंत, सभी सुपरहीरो के साथ मिलकर लड़ेंगे बड़ी जंग

29 जनवरी 2019

Avengers Endgame
Hollywood

खत्म नहीं होगी सुपरहीरोज की दुनिया, सियोल में नए सुपरहीरोज के आगमन का एलान

15 अप्रैल 2019

Grammy Awards 2019
Hollywood

Grammy Awards : लेडी गागा को मिला बेस्ट सोलो परफॉर्मेंस के लिए अवॉर्ड, यहां पढ़े विनर्स की पूरी लिस्ट

11 फरवरी 2019

Oscars
Hollywood

Oscars 2019 के लिए नॉमिनेट हुईं ये सुपरहिट फिल्में, अवॉर्ड से पहले देख लें पूरी लिस्ट

23 फरवरी 2019

Recommended Videos

7 साल के बच्चे के लिए डॉक्टर्स बने मसीहा, ईलाज के लिए जमा किए 11 लाख रुपये

लखनऊ में एक बच्चे के लिए डॉक्टर्स मसीहा साबित हुए। सात साल के बच्चे के लिवर ट्रांसप्लांट के लिए उसके मां बाप के पास पैसे नहीं थे। लेकिन अस्पताल के डॉक्टर्स ने इसके लिए रकम जमा की।

21 जुलाई 2019

हिमा दास 3:08

गोल्डन गर्ल हिमा दास का गजब का प्रदर्शन, एक महीने में पांच गोल्ड मेडल जीते

21 जुलाई 2019

बिजली बिल 2:03

बिजली विभाग का गड़बड़झाला, दो किलोवाट बिजली के लिए शख्स को भेजा 1 अरब 28 करोड़ का बिल

21 जुलाई 2019

हत्या 1:39

गाजियाबाद में पुलिस चौकी के पास भाजपा नेता की हत्या, गाड़ी छोड़कर भागे हमलावर

21 जुलाई 2019

मुकेश अंबानी 2:16

मुकेश अंबानी ने बीते 11 साल में कभी नहीं बढ़ाई अपनी सैलरी

20 जुलाई 2019

Related

Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson
Hollywood

जॉगिंग करने निकले क्रिस मार्टिन गर्मी से हुए परेशान, शर्टलेस ब्वॉयफ्रेंड को लेने पहुंचीं डकोटा

17 अप्रैल 2019

avengers endgame
Hollywood

'एवेंजर्स एंडगेम' देख इमोशनल हुए फैंस, बोले- 'शायद ऐसा 'मास्टरपीस' अब देखने को न मिले'

26 अप्रैल 2019

जेनिफर एनिस्टन के साथ बैड पिट
Hollywood

पूर्व पत्नी को दोबारा डेट करने के सवाल पर ये बोले ब्रैड पिट, 5 साल साथ रहने के बाद तोड़ दी थी शादी

9 मई 2019

एंजेलीना जोली संयुक्त राष्ट्र शरणार्थी एजेंसी की विशेष दूत हैं
Hollywood

एंजेलीना जोली ने दिए राजनीति में आने के संकेत, बोलीं- 'अगर मेरी जरूरत होगी तो मैं जरूर जाऊंगी'

29 दिसंबर 2018

Golden Globes
Hollywood

Golden Globes 2019: ग्लेन क्लोज को 'द वाइफ' के लिए मिला बेस्ट एक्ट्रेस का अवॉर्ड, देखें अब तक के विनर्स की लिस्ट

7 जनवरी 2019

स्पाइडर मैन- फार फ्रॉम होम
Hollywood

डिजिटल रिव्यू: स्पाइडर मैन- फार फ्रॉम होम, चौंकाने वाले खतरों से जूझता जांबाज स्पाइडरमैन

16 जनवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited