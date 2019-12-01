शहर चुनें

डिकैप्रियो ने अमेजन जंगलों को आग लगाने के लिए फंड देने के आरोप से किया इनकार

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 01 Dec 2019 01:25 PM IST
ब्राजील के राष्ट्रपति जेयर बोल्सोनारो और लियोनार्डो डि कैप्रियो
ब्राजील के राष्ट्रपति जेयर बोल्सोनारो और लियोनार्डो डि कैप्रियो - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ब्राजील के राष्ट्रपति जेयर बोल्सोनारो ने लियोनार्डो डिकैप्रियो पर अमेजन जंगलों को जलाने के लिए पैसे देने का आरोप लगाया था। अब इस मामले में एक्टर की तरफ से जवाब आया है।

एक्टर ने राष्ट्रपति के आरोपों को नकारते हुए इंस्टाग्राम पर लिखा, "हमने संगठनों को फंड नहीं दिया। मैं अमेजन को बचाने के लिए काम करने वालों का साथ देने को प्रतिबद्ध हूं और अपनी प्राकृतिक और सांस्कृतिक विरासत को बचाने के लिए काम कर रहे ब्राजील के लोगों का समर्थन करता हूं।''

उन्होंने अपने पोस्ट में लिखा- ''मैं ब्राजील के स्वदेशी समुदायों, स्थानीय सरकारों, वैज्ञानिकों, शिक्षकों और आम जनता का समर्थन करने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध हूं, जो सभी ब्राजीलियाई लोगों के भविष्य के लिए अमेजन को सुरक्षित करने का अथक प्रयास कर रहे हैं।''


 
