डिकैप्रियो ने अमेजन जंगलों को आग लगाने के लिए फंड देने के आरोप से किया इनकार

ब्राजील के राष्ट्रपति जेयर बोल्सोनारो ने लियोनार्डो डिकैप्रियो पर अमेजन जंगलों को जलाने के लिए पैसे देने का आरोप लगाया था। अब इस मामले में एक्टर की तरफ से जवाब आया है।
At this time of crisis for the Amazon, I support the people of Brazil working to save their natural and cultural heritage. They are an amazing, moving and humbling example of the commitment and passion needed to save the environment. The future of these irreplaceable ecosystems is at stake and I am proud to stand with the groups protecting them. While worthy of support, we did not fund the organizations targeted. I remain committed to supporting the Brazilian indigenous communities, local governments, scientists, educators and general public who are working tirelessly to secure the Amazon for the future of all Brazilians.
बता दें ब्राजील के राष्ट्रपति जेयर बोल्सोनारो ने हॉलीवुड स्टार पर आरोप लगाते हुए कहा था कि ब्राजील में अमेजन के जंगल में आग लगाने के लिए पर्यावरण से जुड़े एनजीओ को लियोनार्डो ने पैसे दिए हैं।
दरअसल कुछ वक्त पहले दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा जंगल अमेजन लगातार 17 दिनों से अधिक समय तक जलता रहा था। इस आग को लेकर हर कोई चिंतित था क्योंकि दुनिया को 20% ऑक्सीजन अमेजन से ही मिलती है।
There are few times in human history where voices are amplified at such pivotal moments and in such transformational ways – but @GretaThunberg has become a leader of our time. History will judge us for what we do today to help guarantee that future generations can enjoy the same livable planet that we have so clearly taken for granted. I hope that Greta’s message is a wake-up call to world leaders everywhere that the time for inaction is over. It is because of Greta, and young activists everywhere that I am optimistic about what the future holds. It was an honor to spend time with Greta. She and I have made a commitment to support one another, in hopes of securing a brighter future for our planet. #FridaysforFuture #ClimateStrike @fridaysforfuture
1 दिसंबर 2019