78वें गोल्डन ग्लोब अवॉर्ड्स में छाया ‘द क्राउन’, देखें विजेताओं की लिस्ट

Congratulations to Daniel Kaluuya - Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture - Judas and the Black Messiah (@JATBMFilm). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Zkp7nAe79v — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Congratulations to John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) - Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role - Small Axe. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/hmPiUEwvOl — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Congratulations to Catherine O'Hara - Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy - Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/WmJEbjkZPg — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Congratulations to Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) - Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television - I Know This Much Is True. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/L6tyhLu1uR — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

(Daniel Kaluuya)- बेस्ट परफॉर्मेंस सपोर्टिंग रोल (मोशन पिक्चर्स)- जुडास एंड बलैक मसीहा (Judas and the Black Messiah)(John Boyega)- टीवी के बेस्ट परफॉर्मेंस सपोर्टिंग अभिनेता- स्मॉल एक्स(Catherine O'Hara)- टीवी सीरीज के लिए बेस्ट परफॉर्मेंस अभिनेत्री, म्यूजिकल या कॉमेडी- शिट्स क्रीक (Schitt's Creek)- बेस्ट मोशन पिक्चर्स एनिमेटेड(Mark Ruffalo)- बेस्ट परफॉर्मेंस अभिनेता, लिमिटेड सीरीज, एंथोलॉजी सीरीज- आई नो दिस मच इज ट्रू