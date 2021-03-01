78वें गोल्डन ग्लोब अवॉर्ड्स में छाया ‘द क्राउन’, देखें विजेताओं की लिस्ट

Congratulations to Daniel Kaluuya - Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture - Judas and the Black Messiah (@JATBMFilm). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Zkp7nAe79v— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021
Congratulations to John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) - Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role - Small Axe. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/hmPiUEwvOl— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021
Congratulations to Catherine O'Hara - Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy - Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/WmJEbjkZPg— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021
Congratulations to Soul (@PixarSoul) - Best Motion Picture - Animated. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/IHa1xFrim5— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021
Congratulations to Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) - Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television - I Know This Much Is True. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/L6tyhLu1uR— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021
Congratulations to Emma Corrin - Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama - The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/TaVc73hIFj— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021
Congratulations to Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren), Laura Pausini (@LauraPausini), and Niccolò Agliardi (@NiccoloAgliardi) for "Io Sì (Seen)" - Best Original Song - Motion Picture - The Life Ahead. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/JXaHJtc3k4— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021
Congratulations to Trent Reznor (@trent_reznor), Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste (@JonBatiste) - Best Original Score - Motion Picture - Soul (@PixarSoul). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ZySVtWtrJ4— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021
Congratulations to Jason Sudeikis - Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy - Ted Lasso (@TedLasso). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/apf5jucAmL— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021
Congratulations to Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) - Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/AoLVDLGO4c— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021
Congratulations to Rosamund Pike - Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy - I Care a Lot. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/xDhAD2SYSO— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021
Congratulations to Josh O'Connor (@JoshOConnor15) - Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama - The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/l0Dk6xYgfx— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021
Congratulations to Minari (USA) (@MinariMovie) - Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ARFFIVN8GP— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021
Congratulations to The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) - Best Television Series - Drama. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/lmcZxcwFzi— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021
Congratulations to Jodie Foster - Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture - The Mauritanian (@TheMauritanian). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/DeP7gjub7X— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021
Congratulations to Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) - Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role - The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/n7BQblTDeu— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021
Congratulations to Anya Taylor-Joy (@anyataylorjoy) - Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television - The Queen's Gambit. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/BsTls8r68B— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021