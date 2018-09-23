शहर चुनें

Jimmy Sheirgill coming soon in bbc for reality show

छोटे पर्दे पर आए जिमी, बीबीसी के रियलिटी शे में आएंगे नजर

मनोरंजन डेस्क,अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 23 Sep 2018 05:41 PM IST
जिमी शेरगिल
जिमी शेरगिल - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
बड़े पर्दे पर लगातार नाकामियों के बाद जिमी शेरगिल ने छोटे पर्दे पर कदम रख दिया है। वह बीबीसी द्वारा प्रोड्यूस किए जा रहे रियलिटी शो गैरेज गुरु: द सुपर मशीन शो के एंकर के रूप में आएंगे। 
शो बाइक्स तथा फर्राटा कारों से संबंधित होगा और जी अनमोल पर इस महीने के आखिर में आएगा। जिमी उत्साहित हैं। उनका कहना है कि मैंने कभी ऐसे काम नहीं किया कि चलो कुछ नहीं है तो इसे कर लेते हैं। यह शो इसलिए कर रहा हूं कि मुझे बाइक्स और कारों का शौक है। शो का फॉरमेट अभी सामने नहीं आया है। निर्माता इसके बारे में जल्द ही बताएंगे।

