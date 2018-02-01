अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Bombay High Court dismisses petition of Sanjay Dutt

संजय दत्त को बड़ी राहत, रिहाई को चुनौती देने वाली याचिका मुंबई हाईकोर्ट ने की खारिज

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 04:57 PM IST
Bombay High Court dismisses petition of Sanjay Dutt
sanjay dutt
संजय दत्त के लिए खुशखबरी है। संजय दत्त को मुंबई हाईकोर्ट से बड़ी राहत मिली है। समय से 8 महीने पहले रिहाई को चुनौती देने वाली याचिका को मुंबई हाईकोर्ट ने खारिज कर दिया है। मुंबई हाईकोर्ट ने दावा किया है कि 1993 के सीरियल बम धमाकों के मामले में अभिनेता संजय दत्ता को दी गई पैरोल में राज्य सरकार द्वारा किसी भी प्रकार के नियम का उल्लंघन नहीं मिला है। 

मुंबई हाईकोर्ट ने एक याचिका दायर की गई थी जिसमें अभिनेता संजय दत्त की जल्द रिहाई को चुनौती दी गई थी।  इस याचिका में कहा गया था कि संजय दत्त को उनके नाम के कारण ही समय से पहले रिहा किया गया है जो किसी भी तरह से सही नहीं है। संजय दत्त ने जेल में रहते हुए ऐसा कोई काम नहीं किया जिसके आधार पर उन्हें समय से पहले रिहाई दी जानी चाहिए थी।
 

 
आगे पढ़ें

sanjay dutt bombay high court

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

sanjay leela bhansali film padmaavat will finally release in gujarat
Bollywood

बजट आते ही गुजरात में 'पद्मावत' रिलीज होने का रास्ता साफ, अब भंसाली के सामने नई मुश्किल

1 फरवरी 2018

Amitabh Bachchan will start shooting for his next Jhund
Bollywood

दर्द में भी शूटिंग कर रहे अमिताभ बच्चन, 15 फरवरी से करेंगे 'झुंड' में काम

1 फरवरी 2018

ranveer singh on khilji Kids used to look at me and start crying
Bollywood

'खिलजी' के लुक को देख रोने लगते थे बच्चे, चीखते-चीखते रणवीर की चली जाती थी आवाज

1 फरवरी 2018

Box office collection day 7 Padmaavat crosses 6 million dollars mark in North America
Bollywood

Box Office कलेक्शन: रोज नए रिकॉर्ड्स बना रही भंसाली की फिल्म 'पद्मावत', विदेशों में मचा दिया तहलका

1 फरवरी 2018

after padmaavat Sanjay Leela Bhansali to cast Deepika padukone Ranveer singh for his next
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' के बाद दीपिका-रणवीर को लेकर चौका मारेंगे भंसाली, किया बड़ा खुलासा

1 फरवरी 2018

deepika padukone slapped a man at the age of 14 who tried to pull her
Bollywood

14 की उम्र में पैरेंट्स के सामने दीपिका पादुकोण ने किया था ऐसा काम, जानकर हैरान रह गए खिलजी

1 फरवरी 2018

swara bhaskar interview after open letter for padmaavat
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' पर लिखे ओपन लेटर पर विवाद होते ही सामने आईं स्वरा पर कुछ बोल न पाई, जानिए क्यों?

1 फरवरी 2018

akshay kumar train in traditional artillery and sword fighting for next film kesari
Bollywood

पैड बनाने के बाद अब तोप चलाने की ट्रेनिंग लेंगे अक्षय कुमार, 'केसरी' में दिखेगा दमदार लुक

1 फरवरी 2018

Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput oops moment caught on camera see Video
Bollywood

हसबैंड शाहिद के साथ मीरा का Oops मूमेंट, दुपट्टे ने ऐसे बिगाड़ा रोमांस का खेल, वायरल हो रहा VIDEO

1 फरवरी 2018

hina khan debut at lakme faishon week first project after bigg boss 11
Bollywood

बिग बॉस के बाद टीवी की इस बहू की खुली किस्मत, अब रैंप पर बिखेरेंगी जलवा

1 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Veteran Bollywood actress Supriya Devi Passes Away
Bollywood

दिग्गज एक्ट्रेस सुप्रिया देवी का निधन, 2014 में मिल चुका है पद्मश्री पुरस्कार

पश्चिम बंगाल की नामी अभिनेत्री सुप्रिया देवी का आज गणतंत्र दिवस के दिन कोलकाता में निधन हो गया. सुप्रिया देवी के नाम से मशहूर सुप्रिया चौधरी को

27 जनवरी 2018

Karni Sena protesting outside Central Board Of Film Certification office against the film Padmaavat
Bollywood

'पद्मावत विवाद': करणी सेना ने CBFC ऑफिस का किया घेराव, कहा- बैन लगे

12 जनवरी 2018

Veteran Bollywood cinematographer WB Rao Passes Away
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड के सीनियर सिनेमेटोग्राफर डब्ल्यू बी. राव का निधन

17 जनवरी 2018

famous Bengali actor Partha Mukhopadhyay passes away, CM Mamata Banerjee express condolences
Bollywood

चर्चित बंगाली अभिनेता पार्थ मुखोपाध्याय का निधन, CM ममता ने जताया दुख

25 दिसंबर 2017

aamir khan and priyanka chopra to star upcoming film salute
Bollywood

प्रियंका बनेंगी आमिर खान की पत्नी, पहली बार साथ दिखेगी जोड़ी

4 सितंबर 2017

baadshaho box office collection day 2 ajay devgn and emraan hashmi film earns rs 15.60 crore
Bollywood

बॉक्स ऑफिस पर दूसरे दिन भी अजय देवगन की 'बादशाहो' ने की ताबड़तोड़ कमाई, जानें कलेक्शन

3 सितंबर 2017

sussanne khan tweet for ex husband hritik roshan after the allegations by kangana ranaut
Bollywood

कंगना ने लगाए आरोप तो भड़कीं सुजैन, कहा- 'मुझे ऋतिक पर पूरा भरोसा'

4 सितंबर 2017

This child is niece of Bollywood singers, Virat Kohli was shared crying firls video
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड सिंगर की भांजी निकली ये बच्ची, विराट कोहली ने बताई थी अत्याचार की कहानी!

22 अगस्त 2017

shah rukh khan instead salman khan to act as the lead character in dhoom 4
Bollywood

सलमान नहीं बल्कि ये सुपरस्टार करेगा 'धूम 4' में जबरदस्त एक्शन

16 सितंबर 2017

ajay devgn is taking sleeping pills because of his daughter nysa
Bollywood

बेटी न्यासा की वजह से नींद की गोलियां लेने पर मजबूर हुए अजय देवगन

3 सितंबर 2017

Related Videos

ये स्टार बने सरोगेसी से मां-बाप, बच्चे भी हो रहे पॉपुलर

सरोगेसी और आइवीएफ यानि कि ऐसी तकनीकें जो नि:संतान माता-पिता को संतान का सुख दे सकती है। बॉलीवुड में मानो एक ट्रैंड ही बन गया और कई सितारों ने सरोगेसी के जरिए बच्चों को गोद लिया। इनमें से कुछ तो अविवाहित भी हैं।

1 फरवरी 2018

DEEPIKA PADUKONE DEMANDS MORE FEE THAN HER HEROES HATE STORY 4 SONGS NIA SHARMA BOLLYWOOD TOP NEWS 5:02

दीपिका के बढ़े रेट, चाहिए हीरो से ज्यादा पैसे

1 फरवरी 2018

bollywood actresses who made an unsuccessful comeback after break of many years special story 1:45

सालों के ब्रेक के बाद किया इन हीरोइनों ने कमबैक, लेकिन नहीं हो पाईं कामयाब

31 जनवरी 2018

Sushant Singh Rajput looks unrecognisable in Son Chiriya's first look 1:10

अब 'डकैत' के लुक में नजर आए सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, ये है उनकी नई फिल्म

31 जनवरी 2018

SWARA BHASKAR GIVES EXPLANATION ON USING V WORD FOR FILM PADMAVAT 1:34

फिल्म पद्मावती पर ओपन लेटर में 'V' शब्द का प्रयोग करने को लेकर ये बोलीं स्वरा

31 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Bombay High Court- Whether the concession of Sanjay Dutt was given to all prisoners
India News

बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट- क्या संजय दत्त जैसी रियायत सभी कैदियों को दी गई

13 जनवरी 2018

Sanjay Dutt is impressed by Vivegam and Bahubali
Bollywood

'बॉलीवुड क्यों नहीं करता 'बाहुबली' और 'विवेगम' जैसी कोशिश?'

18 सितंबर 2017

censor board give 12 cut to sanjay dutt and aditi rao hydari upcoming film bhoomi
Bollywood

'भूमि' को मिले 12 कट, नहीं दिखेगा फिल्म में सनी लियोनी का आइटम सॉन्ग

17 सितंबर 2017

Sanjay Dutt says I only pray my son should not become like me
Bollywood

ड्रग्स की लत झेल चुके संजय दत्त ने बेटे को लेकर दिया बड़ा बयान

17 सितंबर 2017

Sanjay Dutt says When i was in jail my wife told kids I was shooting
Bollywood

संजय दत्त ने शेयर किए जेल के अपने एक्सपीरियंस, बताया बच्चों को यूं बहलाती थी मान्यता

16 सितंबर 2017

sanjay dutt performs shraddh of his parents sunil dutt and nargis
Bollywood

संजू बाबा ने काशी में तीन पीढ़ी के पूर्वजों का किया पिंडदान

14 सितंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.