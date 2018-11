Sorry to hear of the passing of Alyque Padamsee, creative guru, theatre personality and doyen of our ad industry. My condolences to his family, friends and colleagues #PresidentKovind

Very sad to hear about #AlyquePadamsee I had the privilege of choreographing one of his plays. Admired him for his honesty, talent & intelligence. You will always be loved & missed, RIP Alyque