TN NEET Exemption: तमिलनाडु के सीएम एमके स्टालिन ने नीट से छूट के मुद्दे पर की सर्वदलीय बैठक

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin chairs an all-party meeting at the Secretariat to discuss the future course of action on the State's demand for exemption from the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) pic.twitter.com/3uAJnm63YA

We don't support the (NEET) resolution. Even during the last Assembly session, we've not supported resolution passed to scrap the NEET exams. We're having a political stand of supporting the NEET exam in Tamil Nadu: BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan who walked out of all party meeting pic.twitter.com/926yEDpiue