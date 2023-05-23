Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Education ›   Success Stories ›   UPSC CSE Topper Gahana Navya James AIR 6 from Kerala says My childhood dream is to become a public servant

UPSC CSE Topper: IFS चाचा से प्रेरित हो गहना जेम्स बनीं आईएएस, यूपीएससी सीएसई में पाया छठा स्थान

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: देवेश शर्मा Updated Tue, 23 May 2023 11:10 PM IST
सार

UPSC CSE Topper Gahana Navya James AIR 6: सिविल सेवा परीक्षा 2022 के परिणाम में छठी रैंक हासिल करने वाली केरल की गहना नव्या जेम्स ने मंगलवार को कहा कि लोक सेवक बनना उनका बचपन का सपना और महत्वाकांक्षा थी, लेकिन इस अखिल भारतीय रैंक 6 की कभी उम्मीद नहीं की थी।

UPSC CSE Topper Gahana Navya James AIR 6 from Kerala says My childhood dream is to become a public servant
UPSC CSE Topper Gahana Navya James AIR 6 - फोटो : अमर उजाला ग्राफिक्स
Follow Us Follow on Google News

विस्तार

UPSC CSE Topper Gahana Navya James AIR 6: यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा 2022 के परिणाम में केरल की गहना नव्या जेम्स ने छठी रैंक हासिल की है। गहना नव्या जेम्स ने मंगलवार को कहा कि लोक सेवक बनना उनका बचपन का सपना और महत्वाकांक्षा थी, लेकिन इस उच्च रैंक की कभी उम्मीद नहीं की थी। 


अप्रत्याशित उपलब्धि पर अपनी खुशी छुपाए बिना पीएचडी की छात्रा जेम्स ने कहा कि वह प्रतियोगी परीक्षा पास करने के लिए किसी कोचिंग में नहीं गई। दक्षिणी जिले के पाला की रहने वाली जेम्स के पिता प्रोफेसर सीके जेम्स थॉमस कॉलेज से सेवानिवृत्त हैं। गहना नव्या जेम्स, जापान में भारतीय राजदूत IFS अधिकारी सिबी जॉर्ज की भतीजी भी हैं।

 

अखबार पढ़ने की आदत बनी मददगार

जेम्स ने कहा कि उनके चाचा IFS अधिकारी सिबी जॉर्ज उनके बड़े प्रेरणास्रोत थे और वहीं छोटा भाई जोकि स्नातक डिग्री कर रहा है वह उसे मोटिवेट करता रहा। गहना नव्या जेम्स ने बताया कि तैयारी के लिए वह जानकारी एकत्र करने के लिए मुख्य रूप से समाचार पत्रों और इंटरनेट पर निर्भर थी और अपने दूसरे प्रयास में सिविल सेवा परीक्षा पास कर ली। बकौल जेम्स, मैं हमेशा सेल्फ स्टडी में विश्वास रखती हूं... इसलिए, मैं किसी कोचिंग के लिए नहीं गई। मैं बचपन से ही अखबार पढ़ती हूं। मुझे लगता है, इससे परीक्षा में मुझे बहुत मदद मिली है। 

 

हमेशा परीक्षा में अपना सर्वश्रेष्ठ देने की कोशिश

गहना नव्या जेम्स ने कहा, लोक सेवक या सिविल सेवक बनना मेरा बचपन का सपना था। इतिहास में स्नातक और राजनीति विज्ञान में स्नातकोत्तर दोनों में प्रथम रैंक हासिल करने के बाद, महात्मा गांधी विश्वविद्यालय से पीएचडी कर रही हैं। जेम्स ने कहा कि मैं हमेशा परीक्षा में अपना सर्वश्रेष्ठ देने की कोशिश करती हूं और नतीजों के बारे में कभी नहीं सोचती। इस बार भी मैंने ऐसा ही किया। मैं बहुत खुश हूं कि मैं इसमें सफल हो सकी।  
 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Education News in Hindi related to careers and job vacancy news, exam results, exams notifications in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Education and more Hindi News.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed