Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Education ›   Success Stories ›   UPSC Civil Service Exam 2022 Final Result top 25 include 14 women, 3 women students from DU secure top 4 ranks

UPSC CSE Final Result 2022: यूपीएससी सीएसई रिजल्ट में छात्राओं का दबदबा, शीर्ष 25 में 14 महिलाएं, टॉप 10 में 6

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: देवेश शर्मा Updated Tue, 23 May 2023 08:43 PM IST
सार

UPSC Civil Service Exam 2022 Final Result: यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा 2022 के अंतिम परिणाम कम चयन सूची में महिलाओं का दबदबा रहा है। जहां शीर्ष 25 में से 14 महिला उम्मीदवार टॉपर बनीं हैं। वहीं, दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय की तीन छात्राओं ने शीर्ष चार रैंक में जगह बनाई है।

UPSC Civil Service Exam 2022 Final Result top 25 include 14 women, 3 women students from DU secure top 4 ranks
UPSC CSE Final Result 2022 Top 10 - फोटो : अमर उजाला ग्राफिक्स
Follow Us Follow on Google News

विस्तार

UPSC Civil Service Exam 2022 Final Result Out: यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा 2022 के अंतिम परिणाम कम चयन सूची में महिलाओं का दबदबा रहा है। जहां शीर्ष 25 में से 14 महिला उम्मीदवार टॉपर बनीं हैं। वहीं, दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय की तीन छात्राओं ने शीर्ष चार रैंक में जगह बनाई है। अगर टॉप 10 रैंक की बात करें तो इसमें छह महिला उम्मीदवार शामिल हैं। 


लगातार दूसरे साल संघ लोक सेवा आयोग की परीक्षा (UPSC CSE 2022) में महिलाओं ने अपना वर्चस्व स्थापित किया है। इशिता किशोर, गरिमा लोहिया, उमा हरथी एन और स्मृति मिश्रा ने मंगलवार, 23 मई, 2023 को घोषित यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा 2022 के परिणामों में क्रमशः शीर्ष चार रैंक हासिल की हैं। जबकि, गहना नव्या जेम्स ने ऑल इंडिया रैंक 6 और कनिका गोयल ने देश भर में नौवां स्थान पाकर टॉप 10 में जगह बनाई है। 

 

UPSC CSE Result 933 उम्मीदवारों की सिफारिश, 320 महिलाएं

कार्मिक मंत्रालय के डीओपीटी विभाग द्वारा आधिकारिक विज्ञप्ति के अनुसार, विभिन्न सेवाओं में नियुक्ति के लिए आयोग द्वारा कुल 933 उम्मीदवारों की सिफारिश की गई है। जिनमें से 613 पुरुष उम्मीदवार हैं और 320 महिलाएं हैं। क्रमशः शीर्ष चार रैंक महिला उम्मीदवारों के नाम हैं। 

 

 

UPSC CSE Result शीर्ष चार में तीन डीयू की छात्राएं 

खास बात यह भी है कि टॉप चार रैंक वाली महिला उम्मीदवारों में तीन दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय से पढ़ीं हैं। इशिता किशोर, दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय के श्रीराम कॉलेज ऑफ कॉमर्स से अर्थशास्त्र में स्नातक हैं। गरिमा लोहिया किरोड़ीमल कॉलेज डीयू से कॉमर्स में स्नातक हैं। उमा हरथी एन आईआईटी, हैदराबाद से सिविल इंजीनियरिंग में बीटेक हैं। और चौथी टॉपर स्मृति मिश्रा मिरांडा हाउस कॉलेज, दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय से बीएससी स्नातक हैं। 

 

 

UPSC CSE Result 2022 केंद्रीय कार्मिक मंत्री ने दी बधाई 

यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा 2022 के अंतिम परिणाम के रैंक धारकों को बधाई देते हुए, केंद्रीय लोक सेवा एवं कार्मिक मंत्री जितेंद्र सिंह ने ट्वीट किया और कहा, नारी शक्ति सबसे अच्छी! बधाई हो इशिता किशोर, गरिमा लोहिया और उमा हरथी एन; यूपीएससी सिविल सर्विस एग्जाम 2022 फाइनल रिजल्ट की शीर्ष तीन टॉपर।  
 

 

UPSC CSE 2021 में टॉप थ्री रैंक महिलाओं की थी

पिछले साल, यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा 2021 के अंतिम परिणाम कम चयन सूची (UPSC CSE 2021) में शीर्ष तीन स्थानों पर महिला उम्मीदवारों ने कब्जा जमाया था। जहां श्रुति शर्मा ने परीक्षा में ऑल इंडिया रैंक 1 हासिल की थी, वहीं अंकिता अग्रवाल ने एआईआर 2 हासिल किया था और चंडीगढ़ की गामिनी सिंगला ने रैंक 3 हासिल की थी।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Education News in Hindi related to careers and job vacancy news, exam results, exams notifications in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Education and more Hindi News.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed