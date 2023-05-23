UPSC CSE Final Result 2022: यूपीएससी सीएसई रिजल्ट में छात्राओं का दबदबा, शीर्ष 25 में 14 महिलाएं, टॉप 10 में 6

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
UPSC Civil Service Exam 2022 Final Result Out: यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा 2022 के अंतिम परिणाम कम चयन सूची में महिलाओं का दबदबा रहा है। जहां शीर्ष 25 में से 14 महिला उम्मीदवार टॉपर बनीं हैं। वहीं, दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय की तीन छात्राओं ने शीर्ष चार रैंक में जगह बनाई है। अगर टॉप 10 रैंक की बात करें तो इसमें छह महिला उम्मीदवार शामिल हैं।
Women power at it's best!— Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) May 23, 2023
Congratulations Ishita Kishore, Garima Lohia and Uma Hariti N, the first 3 toppers in #UPSC #CivilServicesExamination 2022 Final.
A day of celebration also for all the others who have made it. #DoPT pic.twitter.com/r2q4dv25ot
